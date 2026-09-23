Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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working rich's avatar
working rich
2d

AMEN. Fox hates Trump. Just look at the daily reportage in the Wall Street Journal.

Maybe FOX has a little less fake news , but remains controlled by the same media conglomerate that hates TRUMP.

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Lon pearson's avatar
Lon pearson
2d

Thanks for the update, Mr. Stone. Freedom of speech is not all inclusive. Falsely yelling fire in a crowded theater, threatening physical harm, lying to police, perjury, inciting riots, and intimating an overthrow of this Republic are not free speech.

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