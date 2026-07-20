Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Jerry Blevins's avatar
Jerry Blevins
3hEdited

These people do not act alone, the problem is an on going fact that there is a deep state calling the shots but our elected people will not look at that because there are too many of them on the take!!!!

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Mark Parrish's avatar
Mark Parrish
2h

If the target had been a high level Democrat, we would know everything, including things that weren't even true. We'd know everything that was on his phone. We'd know everywhere he's been for several days or weeks leading up to the shooting. We'd know what he had for breakfast.

Mostly, we'd have known he was on top of that building before he fired a shot. The silence screams conspiracy.

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