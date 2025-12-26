Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Richard Luthmann
3m

Maxwell’s petition is not about innocence. It is about exposure. She knows the odds are terrible, and she knows the courts hate reopening closed cases. But she also knows one thing: secrets die hard. Epstein did not build his operation alone, and Maxwell was never the apex predator. She was the firewall. The closer we get to unsealing the Epstein files, the louder the establishment screams “nothing to see here.” That alone tells you everything. If the case were clean, transparency would be painless. Maxwell is betting that sunlight burns people far more powerful than her—and that terrifies the Washington and Hollywood swamps.

