Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Marcia Hyde's avatar
Marcia Hyde
10h

plenty of evil in Hollywood

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helene's avatar
helene
9h

IMO the so-called "aliens" is a cover for MKUltra and similar govt programs which experimented on American citizens conveniently living within or close to military bases...the advanced technology has been developed by Nazi scientists which NASA etc tries to cover up even with Werner Von Braun at its head when he should have been in prison.

The end of "Close Encounters" was not thrilling but chilling...how do you allow a child of 3 or 4 to go onto an "alien spaceship" as a parent and think that's ok? Pedophile much?

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