In an era of cultural upheaval, Hollywood has long served as a powerful engine of propaganda, shaping narratives that subtly—or not so subtly—erode traditional values. The entertainment industry’s fixation on extraterrestrial life, UFOs, and “disclosure” narratives are their latest gambit to distance believers from their Christian faith.

Steven Spielberg’s latest film, Disclosure Day, exemplifies this trend, positioning alien revelations as a seismic challenge to religious conviction. As young people hunger for meaning amid societal decay, this Hollywood hocus-pocus distracts from the timeless truths of Scripture, trapping souls in a secular void that leads only to spiritual death.

Spielberg, the visionary behind classics like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, has made his intentions clear. In interviews promoting Disclosure Day, he asserts that aliens “have been here, and they are here,” citing “overwhelming” evidence from the 21st century. He envisions a “Disclosure Day” where governments reveal long-hidden truths about extraterrestrial visitors, an event he believes would “mess up a lot of people” due to ontological shock and social dislocation. Spielberg explicitly ties this to faith, questioning whether God is sovereign only on Earth or across multiple civilizations. One character in the film, a former novitiate nun, declares that people will view aliens as deities and “stop believing in God.”

This is not mere science fiction speculation; it’s a calculated assault on traditional American values. For decades, Hollywood has primed audiences through films, TV shows, and media to embrace the idea of transformative alien visitors. The message is clear: when “they” arrive, discard your outdated beliefs and embrace the new paradigm. And if a new world order is needed to deal with the arrival of aliens, so be it.

True Christians, however, recognize this as deception. The Bible has always affirmed that humanity is not alone in the universe, detailing angels, fallen angels, demons, and cosmic realities far beyond Spielberg’s imagination. Revelation 9 describes strange entities invading Earth in the end times—stranger than any CGI spectacle. Faithful believers will not be shaken, as no psyop or deception can make them waver from the truth that Christ is the one and only messiah.

The timing is no coincidence. Young Americans, frustrated with a broken world of moral relativism, economic uncertainty, and cultural rot, yearn for radical change. Orthodox and traditional Catholic churches are experiencing massive growth among the young—a testament to our culture’s innate desire to heal through timeless faith, liturgy, and moral clarity. These vibrant communities offer the answers secularism cannot: purpose, community, and redemption through Jesus. Hollywood’s alien hype, by contrast, keeps people chained to the failing secular system, promising enlightenment while delivering emptiness.

Even if legitimate UFO phenomena or non-human intelligence exist—and the public absolutely deserves full transparency on the issue from the government as President Trump has promised—the narrative is being weaponized to sever ties with traditional Christianity. Aliens are hyped not as neutral discoveries but as superior beings who render biblical truth obsolete. This plays into a broader elite agenda: undermine the Judeo-Christian foundation that built Western civilization, replace it with a synthetic, globalist spirituality, and leave populations adrift, more dependent on state and technocratic saviors. It is spiritual warfare dressed in sci-fi garb, similar to what L. Ron Hubbard attempted with his Scientology hoax religion, that uncoincidentally has enduring popularity among narcissistic actors.

Contrast this with the Trump administration’s refreshingly grounded approach to “aliens.” Rather than indulging cosmic fantasies, they launched aliens.gov—a website using clever, science-fiction-themed messaging to highlight the real illegal alien invasion at our borders. “Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives,” the site declares. “They’ve shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences—with one exception: they do not belong here.”

The website praises President Trump’s warnings about the dangers illegal immigrants pose to families, communities, and the nation’s future, while slamming prior administrations for cover-ups. This is practical, America First realism that prioritizes sovereignty, rule of law, and citizen safety over elite distractions. By redirecting the “alien” conversation to tangible threats, it rejects the Hollywood script and focuses on the critical goal of securing the homeland. No metaphysical upheaval is required, only common sense.

We cannot afford to fall for flashy deceptions at a critical time for our nation’s renewal. As Christians and patriots, our duty is clear to remain diligently focused on honoring Jesus Christ, rebuilding our communities on biblical principles, and advancing the MAGA agenda to root out corruption in politics. Christianity and America have gone hand in glove since the founding. Our nation’s architects drew from Scripture for concepts of liberty, justice, and human dignity. The Declaration of Independence invokes the Creator; the Pilgrims sought religious freedom. This heritage propelled America to greatness. Secular elites, Hollywood included, understand the foundation of our society and want to rip it apart pillar by pillar.

The solution lies not in waiting for little green men or government disclosures, but in returning to the faith of our fathers. Parents must disciple their children in truth, countering school indoctrination and media lies. They should know that resisting the ways of the world is the chief duty of Christians. Churches should boldly proclaim the Gospel amid the noise, never missing an opportunity to evangelize the downtrodden. Accordingly, voters must support leaders who defend life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness—rejecting RINOs, far-left Democrat and deep-state subversion agents.

Young people turning to orthodoxy signals hope. They reject the void of modernity for the fullness of Christ. Hollywood’s propaganda may dazzle, but it cannot satisfy the soul’s cry for the divine. As Michael Snyder noted in his commentary on Spielberg’s film, millions may watch Disclosure Day, but those anchored in Scripture will stand firm and not be deterred by its sinister messaging. Let us reject the deception. Cling to the cross, not the stars. Rebuild our families, churches, and republic under God. The spiritual battle rages, but victory is guaranteed to the faithful. America was founded as a shining city on a hill because of its Christian roots. Renewing that covenant is the only path to restoration—not salvation from aliens, but through the enduring blood of Christ.