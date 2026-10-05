A left-wing media figure has publicly admitted how the Honduran LIBRE Party is being boosted by support from the Iranian terror regime.

The far-left LIBRE Party, exposed by Stone Cold Truth as being bankrolled by narco-trafficking dollars, was recently booted from power in Honduras. However, they remain a subversive organizing force working to undermine the new conservative government and their objectives to rebuild the country and establish close ties with President Trump. LIBRE will stop at nothing to prevent Honduras from becoming a cornerstone of the Donroe Doctrine eradicating communism in the hemisphere.

LIBRE Party operative Daniel Sierra can be seen in a viral video on X admitting that party activity is promoted by the Iranian government. The information war in Latin America has been fueled by terrorism going back over a decade, and Sierra’s arrogant boast cements how leftist support for Iran in Latin America is emerging from the shadows and coming into the forefront.

ORIGINS OF IRANIAN SUBVERSION IN LATIN AMERICA

HispanTV is an Iranian state media operation launched in late 2011/early 2012 as a Spanish-language soft-power and influence tool targeting Latin America, Spain, and U.S. Hispanics. Its owner, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), is controlled by Iran’s Guardian Council, which sets the editorial line. Former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad framed it at launch as an ideological instrument against “those seeking to dominate.” It operates from Tehran with correspondents across the region, including Honduras.

IRIB and related outlets have faced U.S. sanctions for human-rights abuses, including broadcasting forced confessions obtained under the threat of terror. HispanTV was dropped from some European/American satellites in 2013 and has frequently had its YouTube accounts restricted. It continues to disseminate subversive propaganda throughout Latin America via other satellites, streaming, social media, and partnerships. Their content is regularly amplified by Telesur (Venezuela), Russia Today en Español, and Cuban state media..

Multiple reports have documented how HispanTV systematically advances antisemitic tropes— such as Jewish/Zionist control of media, governments, Hollywood, COVID plots—through its programming. They also push Holocaust revisionism, blood-libel style claims, and broader conspiracy theories. It frames Israel as an illegitimate colonial entity slated for extermination.

HispanTV regularly glorifies Iran’s “Axis of Resistance” proxies, framing Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad as moral, heroic “resistance.” They have described the October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel as “impressive,” “extraordinary,” and a “tsunami.” They have described terror groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis as disciplined, necessary forces whose violence is defensive and historically required.

HispanTV exists to legitimize terrorist organizations and promote incitement, with a sharp escalation after October 7. Their goal is to poison potential alliances between Latin America and the United States. HispanTV was created amid sanctions over Iran’s nuclear program to build alliances with anti-U.S. governments. It supported far-left candidates and governments in Latin America (Venezuela under Chávez/Maduro, Cuba, Nicaragua, Bolivia, and aligned parties).

SUBVERSIVE INFLUENCE IN HONDURAS

HispanTV has frequently had Honduran correspondents on its airwaves. The channel was bestowed with awards from left-wing social/indigenous organizations, such as COPINH, MADJ, C-Libre, when President Juan Orlando Hernandez was in office, for covering protests and resource conflicts. They were influential in creating the coalition that led to the election of Xiomara Castro and the rise of the openly communist LIBRE Party, which brought the country to the edge of ruin before last year’s narrow election victory by current President Tito Asfura of the National Party.

Daniel Sierra publicly lists himself as a HispanTV correspondent, journalist, and content strategist. He is the leader of Espacio Consciente Honduras (ECO), which he describes as a personal, unpaid, independent project separate from his government advocacy work. He was also appointed in 2024 as an Institutional Communications Officer at the National Civil Service Administration (ANSEC) and subsequently became an Audiovisual Producer at the Secretariat of Finance in 2025, utilizing these various capacities as a versatile LIBRE attack dog.

What is indisputable is that Sierra is employed by Iranian state media whose line includes glorification of Iran’s terrorist proxies, held a government communications role under a left-wing administration with deep ties to the Maduro narcoterror regime, and local digital content that is vehemently anti-U.S. Sierra is a foreign-influence and disinformation risk who must be exposed and discredited for the Latin American renaissance to continue in Honduras.

Iranian influence operations in Latin America mix overt media, cultural centers, diplomatic cover, and opportunistic alliances with leftist or authoritarian governments. HispanTV is the most visible Spanish-language piece of that apparatus. Local correspondents like Sierra and their amorphous digital platforms like ECO function as amplifiers. This constitutes a security concern for Honduras as the nation removes itself from the yoke of communist tyranny. Those directly connected to the Iranian regime must be brought to justice by the U.S. and their partners, such as the Asfura administration in Honduras, for aiding and abetting terrorism. Daniel Sierra is less a reporter and more of a Jihadist and ought to be legally treated as such.