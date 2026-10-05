Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
20h

I have no patience for politicians who preach national sovereignty while welcoming Tehran’s help shaping their country’s politics. When a foreign government supplies the platform, its interests belong in the picture, no matter how familiar the presenter sounds. Stone describes precisely that danger in Honduras. For an America First administration, the answer should be stronger partnerships that make cooperation with Washington worthwhile and expose the price attached to Iranian patronage. Hondurans deserve to choose their future with the sponsors visible. Tehran benefits when its messaging passes as an independent local judgment, and our policy should make that disguise harder to sustain.

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Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
17h

All of Barry’s greenbacks,

And John Cathey’s guns,

Didn’t buy us no favors

Not even a one.

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