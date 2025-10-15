A criminal indictment has been announced for former FBI Director James Comey, while Democrats complain incredulously about the abuse of power from the Trump administration. According to their rhetoric, the administration’s actions are autocratic, unconstitutional, and acts of political vengeance. Trump, they say, is on a rampage of Revenge and Retribution.

Those who accuse Donald Trump of weaponizing the criminal justice system to “go after” his political enemies, and who claim that he is trying to limit the free speech of his critics, are in fact describing precisely what they themselves have done over the last twelve years.

Donald Trump’s drive to prosecute the cabal of criminals — who, based on declassified documents and House investigations, most definitely launched a seditious conspiracy — includes fabricating evidence to justify spying on candidate Donald Trump, fabricating evidence of Russian collusion, and staging two impeachment trials. One of those trials was specifically designed to cover up the corruption of Joe Biden as vice president. They also colluded with state prosecutors in Georgia, Nevada, and New York to fabricate crimes in those jurisdictions in an attempt to bankrupt him, keep him off the ballot in all 50 states, and push him into prison.

To be clear, thanks to the vigorous declassifications by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, we now know that Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Susan Rice, John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper, Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, Lisa Monico, and Norm Eisen, among others, engaged in an illegal coup against President Donald Trump, as well as using the full authority of the government remove him from the presidency and to later try to destroy his second successful candidacy.

The Democrats and their handmaidens in the media who are whining today about Trump’s “Revenge Tour” hope the American people have amnesia. They egregiously abused both the law and the U.S. Constitution in their maniacal drive to destroy Donald Trump and his supporters—myself included. Once again, they are guilty of exactly what they accuse us of.

Democrats accuse the opposition of doing all the things they themselves have done. They seem to believe that their lies can put the American public into an amnesiac trance, leading the masses to completely forget what has happened over the past eight years. This is an Orwellian sleight of hand of horrifying magnitude — a gaslighting attempt of mind-boggling proportions. As the outrageousness of their abuse of power is exposed, they increasingly claim that holding them responsible amounts to “retribution.”

The New York tsunami of lawfare against Trump is particularly contrived. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg convicted Trump in the so-called “hush money” case without ever identifying the underlying crime Trump was supposedly guilty of.

In New York, Attorney General Letitia James prosecuted Trump under a state law that had never before been used in this way, accusing him of overvaluing assets to secure real estate development loans—loans he fully repaid, on time, while his creditors collected $40 million in interest. James herself is now hoist on her own petard, having been exposed in a forty-three–year spree of mortgage and bank fraud, and for failing to disclose $400,000 in mortgages on a property assessed at just $150,000.

Democrats in the New York State Legislature even changed state law to extend the statute of limitations so that E. Jean Carroll could file her dubious civil sexual assault claim against Trump. Carroll paraded around in the designer dress she claimed to have worn during the alleged assault—only to be confronted with the fact that the dress had not yet been designed or marketed at the time of the alleged incident. Her bizarre admission to CNN’s Anderson Cooper that she finds “sex sexy,” combined with her pattern of making serious allegations against multiple men, further underscores the baselessness of her case, which is now on appeal. Ironically, when Democrats extended the law for Carroll’s benefit, they also ensnared former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Eric Adams, who now face sexual harassment civil suits under the very same statute.

They coordinated actively with state Democrat officials in an effort to invent crimes against Trump and his supporters. For example, the formation of slates of alternate electors pending the outcome of a disputed election is not a crime — but they made it one after the fraudulent 2020 presidential election. Special Counsel Jack Smith actually turned questioning the outcome of an election, a right protected by the First Amendment, into a supposed criminal offense and worked to charge Trump and his supporters in various states.

At the same time, the Federal government worked hand in glove with shady, dark-money-funded nonprofits to disbar any lawyer who dared to represent Donald Trump or his supporters, including Mayor Rudy Giuliani and the extraordinarily capable Jeff Clark. Federal entities also worked hand in glove with the largest Internet platforms to cancel and censor anyone who supported Trump or questioned the integrity of the Mueller Witch Hunt or the outcome of the 2020 election.

I famously wrote a letter to the president after the 2024 election in which I urged him to grant a pardon to every well-known Republican, including members of his staff, as well as members of the Senate and the House who had publicly questioned the election. I predicted the Democrats would try to make this a crime. My critics said I wanted a second pardon for my activities on January 6, which is ridiculous, because the FBI has determined that I had nothing whatsoever to do with the controversial events of that day. Any claim that I knew in advance about, participated in, or condoned any illegal activity at the Capitol on January 6 is false. I also had no involvement in the effort to delay the vote of the Electoral College, although I believe such activities to be constitutionally legal.

The vast majority of protesters on January 6 did not commit violence, but many of their lives were upended for merely taking a stroll through the Capitol after law enforcement opened the doors. Hundreds of federal agents in the audience fanned the flames in a coordinated, clandestine operation to entrap Trump supporters and frame them as insurrectionists. They twisted the law to indict many. They twisted the law to indict many. They even relied on a novel federal charge — “obstruction of an official proceeding” under 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2) — a vestige of the Enron trial, where corrupt federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann’s convictions were unanimously overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court (9–0). This overly broad statute was then weaponized by D.C. prosecutors and judges to unjustly charge and incarcerate many — until the Supreme Court finally rejected its use.

The misappropriation of this law was clearly promoted by one of the chief architects of the Russian Collusion Hoax, the stolen election, and the 2024 lawfare against Trump — Andrew Weissmann himself. Those convicted were abused and tortured.

They illegally spied on Trump’s presidential campaign and later spied on eight of his supporters in the U.S. Senate. All of this was part of a sordid electoral interference plot — the greatest open-air conspiracy in the history of mankind — with the goal of keeping President Trump off the ballot in all 50 states.

Any other man would have succumbed to the machinations of this devious scheme. President Trump, however, was able to defy the odds in an almost superhuman manner to overcome the insurmountable, even surviving an assassination attempt when a sniper was incomprehensibly allowed a free shot at his head as Secret Service agents stood idly by. In light of this incredible string of events, the mandate is for justice to be served through an unprecedented crackdown against those who turned America upside down in their desperate attempts to cling to power.

The extra-legal efforts of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was directed by Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Joe Biden to “get Trump,” are breathtaking. Smith actually convinced a sitting federal judge to order Donald Trump’s personal attorney Evan Corcoran to both testify against him and turn over legal documents protected by attorney-client privilege. This is a clear and outrageous violation of the Sixth Amendment, which would never have withstood Supreme Court review.

Smith also took the very rare step of presenting his evidence against Donald Trump in the so-called “documents case” to a D.C. grand jury and then had the testimony read to a Florida grand jury in order to secure indictments there since the raid took place at Mar-a-Lago. No lawyer I consulted thought this would pass muster, given the inability of Florida grand jurors to ask questions. It is yet another example of Jack Smith bending the rules in his mania to get Donald Trump.

In the Soviet-style show trial that I faced in Washington D.C., the judge specifically prohibited my lawyers from arguing that I had been selectively prosecuted or that there were political motives in my case. I was also gagged unconstitutionally because the judge said my public defense of myself might “taint the jury pool.” She extended the gag to my wife and entire family.

I appealed her gag ruling to the D.C. Court of Appeals, which sat on it for eight months only to reject it days before my trial, saying it was not ripe for decision because I had not yet asked the judge who placed the gag order on me to remove it — which, of course, she never would have done. It took them eight months to give me this response as I continued to sustain damage from the daily attacks of CNN and the Washington Post.

Within 24 hours of my arrest at dawn, I was handcuffed and taken to a federal courthouse in shackles and leg irons. James Comey, by contrast, was allowed to slip in the back door of the courthouse for arraignment on the date of his choosing.

Simply put, levying criminal charges against those responsible for these crimes is not about retribution. It is about justice and renewing faith in national institutions. The low IQ Obama impersonator, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, has threatened to use the criminal justice system against Republicans if the Democrats return to power — as if they hadn’t already tried to use it and will do so again if unwisely given power.

The system must hold these nefarious actors and institutions accountable, or they will not hesitate to abuse their authority again as soon as they get the chance. This is not about revenge or retribution — it is about accountability and justice.