After President Donald Trump ousted narcoterrorist dictator Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela with ease and then charged him with various Capitol offenses in the U.S. jurisdiction, leftists throughout Latin America are panicking as they realize their grip on power is fading fast. None are more desperate than outgoing Honduran President Xiomara Castro.

Castro was one of the most belligerent anti-Trump voices in the region for years, vowing refusal to cooperate with the remigration of illegals from the U.S. back to Honduras and even threatening to terminate the extradition treaty between the countries and expel the U.S. military base. But now Castro is changing her tune as she spins her narrative about electoral irregularities in the recent presidential election that did not go her way.

“I respectfully invite you to maintain a direct and frank dialogue on the electoral process in Honduras... I consider it essential to formally invite President Donald J. Trump to a hearing or direct call, to address the electoral situation in Honduras with responsibility, mutual respect and transparency,” Castro wrote in an X post.

Castro hopes to overturn the election of Nationalist Party candidate Tito Asfura, who won following the strong endorsement of President Donald Trump. Castro cites vague challenges and unrecognized minutes in her unlawful decision to delegitimize the results adjudicated by the National Electoral Council (CNE), a nonpartisan entity tasked with overseeing elections throughout Honduras. Castro is hoping a last-ditch charm offensive of President Trump can help legitimize her coup attempt.

It will not work.

Many countries throughout Latin America, including Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Peru, and the Dominican Republic, have emphatically rejected Castro’s decree ordering a recount of votes. It is clear that the region recognizes Asfura as the legitimate President-elect and wishes to move on with a peaceful transition of power without dealing with any more half-baked communist numbskullery.

Additionally, a release from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs proclaimed that 3.8 million Hondurans freely and lawfully exercised their right to vote and that the CNE certified the legitimate election results. The statement also noted that any attempt to annul the elections in order to engineer new results would result in major consequences. Any post-hoc groveling from Castro to President Trump will not change the reality of the situation. If Castro thinks she can play President Trump for a fool, she is gravely mistaken.

Stone Cold Truth has reported on how Castro’s LIBRE Party plotted their electoral fraud coup throughout 2025. Luis Redondo, the President of the National Congress of Honduras, held a working session last month of the Permanent Commission, an illegal 9-member body set up by the ruling LIBRE Party to give special arbitrary power over election results to a group of hand-picked thugs, where they hatched this scheme.

Led by Redondo and LIBRE Party apparatchiks, the National Congress approved Castro’s decree ordering the recount of approximately 19,000 tally sheets and demanding the transfer of electoral materials to Congress. The decree was approved without a quorum of National Congress members as ringers from the LIBRE Party served as substitutes for the absent members in an attempt to give this brazen power-grab the guise of legitimacy.

General Roosevelt Hernández Valerio, serving as the head of the Honduran Joint Chiefs of Staff, has also declared that the Armed Forces will be enforcing election results as declared by the CNE. Castro may attempt to fire General Hernández in order to further send Honduras into chaos. Because she and her relatives within the infamous Zelaya family are deeply tied to drug cartels and several of her family members will likely be facing extradition for drug-related charges after Castro gets the boot, she may be attempting to play the martyr as she is dragged out of office kicking and screaming – to cause irreparable harm to the Honduran democratic process and sabotage the Asfura administration that is slated to be inaugurated on Jan. 27.

Last week, LIBRE Party sympathizers tossed a bomb at a Nationalist Party official while she was in Congress. Deputy Gladis Aurora López was in the legislative building when a homemade explosive was thrown through a window, detonating and striking her from behind. It was a miracle that she only suffered minor injuries in the blast. These are the actions that Castro is hoping to further inspire with her attacks on election integrity in Honduras. It is incumbent upon the Trump administration as well as the international community to stand with the Honduran people as they repel the communist plague in their country, making sure that Castro is removed from power and her family is put to justice.