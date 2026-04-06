Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is lawfare, plain and simple. When Theodore Roosevelt built the West Wing, it was vision. When Franklin D. Roosevelt expanded it, it was necessity. When Trump builds—with private money—it’s suddenly illegal? Give me a break. The truth is, they don’t fear the ballroom—they fear the symbol: Trump leaves things better than he found them. That terrifies a system built on stagnation. So they litigate, delay, and obstruct. But here’s the reality: you can slow progress, you can’t stop it. And Trump’s legacy isn’t getting bulldozed by bureaucrats in robes.

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A. C.'s avatar
A. C.
2h

federal judge on Tuesday issued a ruling blocking further construction work on President Trump’s privately-funded $400 million ballroom at the White House, claiming congressional authorization would be needed to complete the project.

Judge Richard Leon, an appointee to the bench by George W. Bush, who has establishment Republican bonafides going back to the 1970s, ruled that the executive branch does not have authority to proceed with such a structural upgrade on federal property without approval from Congress. President Trump took to Truth Social to express his dismay with Judge Leon’s decision, citing its inconsistency with the precedent of other great executives.

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