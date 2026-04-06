A federal judge on Tuesday issued a ruling blocking further construction work on President Trump’s privately-funded $400 million ballroom at the White House, claiming congressional authorization would be needed to complete the project.

Judge Richard Leon, an appointee to the bench by George W. Bush, who has establishment Republican bonafides going back to the 1970s, ruled that the executive branch does not have authority to proceed with such a structural upgrade on federal property without approval from Congress. President Trump took to Truth Social to express his dismay with Judge Leon’s decision, citing its inconsistency with the precedent of other great executives.

“In the Ballroom case, the Judge said we have to get Congressional approval. He is WRONG! Congressional approval has never been given on anything, in these circumstances, big or small, having to do with construction at the White House. In this case, even less so, because the Ballroom is being built with Private Donations, no Federal Taxpayer Money!” President Trump said.

The facts bear out President Trump’s narrative. The White House has been changed throughout its history by various presidents, who have regularly made alterations to the iconic national building without requesting explicit Congressional permission.

Under President Theodore Roosevelt in 1902, the West Wing was constructed to separate official workspaces from the family residence. This was a major structural addition, which Roosevelt framed as a functional improvement to an already overcrowded building. Ultimately, Roosevelt’s addition was proven to be non-controversial over time as the West Wing is now perhaps the most noteworthy part of the White House.

Franklin D. Roosevelt later expanded the West Wing further and added the modern Oval Office, which has become an integral part of Americana. During World War II, FDR also oversaw construction of the East Wing, partly justified for security and operational needs. These projects were generally accepted as necessary alterations tied to presidential duties, similar to President Trump’s proposal at the present time.

Under Harry S. Truman, the White House underwent its most dramatic transformation. From 1948 to 1952, the interior of the Executive Mansion was completely gutted and rebuilt, leaving only the exterior walls intact. The project was justified under maintenance and safety concerns, as the building had become structurally unsound. Perhaps the critics would have been more happy if the building collapsed while Truman waited for piddling members of Congress to get around to approving the renovations instead.

Subsequent presidents in the modern era have continued to make changes under the same legal authority. Ronald Reagan oversaw updates to wiring, security systems, and structural elements. Bill Clinton and George W. Bush implemented technological upgrades and security expansions after evolving threats. Barack Obama approved modernization projects, including energy efficiency upgrades and interior renovations. All of these instances make it clear that there is nothing unprecedented about what President Trump is proposing.

President Trump took aim in particular at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a group infiltrated by leftists that has developed Trump Derangement Syndrome and devises petty rationales to undermine President Trump’s achievements out of spite.

“The National Trust for Historic Preservation sues me for a Ballroom that is under budget, ahead of schedule, being built at no cost to the Taxpayer, and will be the finest Building of its kind anywhere in the World. I then get sued by them over the renovation of the dilapidated and structurally unsound former Kennedy Center,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Yet, The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a Radical Left Group of Lunatics whose funding was stopped by Congress in 2005, is not suing the Federal Reserve for a Building which has been decimated and destroyed, inside and out, by an incompetent and possibly corrupt Fed Chairman. The once magnificent Building is BILLIONS over budget, may never be completed, and may never open,” President Trump continued.

Following the ruling, the Trump administration indicated it plans to appeal the decision. They certainly should, as lawfare meant to limit the majesty of President Trump’s proposed ballroom are attempts to destroy his legacy. President Trump’s past as a developer deserves to be woven into the very fabric of our nation. An improvement to the White House that will allow thousands of people to further enjoy the White House as the people’s house provides value throughout time immemorial. Bureaucrats and activist judges must not be allowed to stand in the way of true progress.