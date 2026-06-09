Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Stone understands the real lesson: governments lie when truth threatens power. LBJ and McNamara were already drowning America in Vietnam, body counts, managed narratives, and bureaucratic bloodlessness. The USS Liberty fit the same pattern—dead Americans, unanswered questions, hurried conclusions, and survivors treated like nuisances because their testimony complicated official policy. That is intolerable. Allies do not get immunity from scrutiny, and American sailors do not become expendable footnotes because diplomats prefer silence. Release the records. Hear the survivors. Open the files. If the official story is true, sunlight will confirm it. If not, the cover-up is the confession.

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Barb and Ken's avatar
Barb and Ken
28mEdited

We believe Massie will try to use this ploy as another opportunity to attack Israel, again (sigh)

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