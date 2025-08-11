This week, it was revealed that X CEO Elon Musk gave $15 million dollars to entities supporting President Trump and the Republican Party in the month of June – including two $5 million donations to super PACs for the House and Senate Republicans as well as a $5 million donation to the pro-Trump super PAC, MAGA Inc. – as he was publicly floating the idea of a centrist “America Party” that would potentially split the vote during next year’s midterms.

Musk made several offensive and petty public statements toward President Trump after Musk publicly opposed the Big Beautiful Bill, Trump’s signature legislation that appropriated a record amount of federal dollars to immigration enforcement and tax cuts. Musk stated without proof that Trump was in the Epstein files. We have since learned that the Epstein files were corrupted by Biden-era meddling, and the Trump administration has taken measures to get accurate information about Epstein into the public eye.

Over the past several weeks, Musk has stopped bashing President Trump and fomenting third-party subversion. After one of Musk’s top DOGE lieutenants, Edward “Big Balls” Coristine, was attacked by a vicious mob of thugs in Washington D.C. over the weekend, Musk came out and formally endorsed President Trump’s plan to take over the nation’s capital to restore law and order.

"If D.C. doesn't get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they're not going to get away with it anymore," President Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"A few days ago," Musk wrote on X in response to President Trump’s post, "a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A DOGE team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC."

It is clear that Musk has come to his senses after his flame out earlier this year. Trust in Musk’s judgment has not been fully restored and his motives should be viewed with a healthy level of skepticism, but it cannot be denied that Musk was blisteringly effective in his MAGA advocacy last year. Musk’s acquisition of X stopped big tech from censoring Trump throughout the 2024 election cycle, and then his infusion of hundreds of millions into the campaign helped build a grassroots infrastructure that rivaled the Democrats for the first time in decades.

Even though the Democrat Party’s support is in the toilet and radicals like New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani are becoming the face of the Party, the 2026 midterms will not be a cake walk for Republicans. Without President Trump on the ballot pulling the Republican Party toward victory, Republican candidates will have to stand on their own merits, and oftentimes those merits are not particularly exceptional. Republicans will have to present candidates with the dynamism necessary to captivate the voting public to win next year.

This will be a difficult proposition because the Republican establishment has not learned the lessons of MAGA. President Trump is still dogged by a fifth column of Republicans who want to put him into a box and limit his success. This was seen by Senate leadership’s refusal to allow President Trump to put forward recess appointments, halting the President’s ability to put loyalists into key positions within the federal government. The swamp realizes that personnel is policy, and they will slow roll appointments and nominations as much as possible to grind President Trump down through the tedious process of Washington D.C. rulemaking minutia.

Too many Republicans remain content to be out of power where they can talk a big game, blame the Democrats at every turn and shirk the responsibility of governing. Despite his faults, Musk is not one of these individuals. As impetuous as he may be at times, Musk earnestly yearns to take a sledgehammer to the reviled Washington D.C. status quo. Theoretically, Musk is the perfect person to be the George Soros of the MAGA Right, a position that Musk once relished before his public falling out with Trump. When fully activated, Musk can force the Republican funding and organizational apparatus to run a sleek, modernized, data-driven operation in the midterms that they would otherwise resist.

It is time for MAGA to mend fences with Elon Musk for the greater good of saving the country and winning the midterm elections. Democrats regularly put personal squabbles aside during election time for the betterment of pushing their agenda, and Republicans must show the same level of unity with Musk if we want to restore national greatness. Musk’s drive, competence and vision can prevent the arrogant political hacks of the GOP from exercising the mismanagement they are renowned for. It is time for grace to be shown and the healing process to begin to welcome Musk back into the fold and make him an integral part of the Republican electoral operation during the midterms.