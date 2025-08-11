Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mini's avatar
Mini
Aug 11

I haven’t abandoned Elon and I’m SUPER ULTRA MAGA!!!

I pray daily for Elon and President Trump to reconcile 🙏🇺🇸🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ylli's avatar
Ylli
Aug 11

I agree. It is a sign of healthy independence to disagree at times and hopefully come together when we can’t afford the division.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture