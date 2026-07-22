Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2m

Nixon was not perfect. That is not the point. The point is that the official story was written by the people who benefited from his destruction. They turned a complicated, consequential president into a cartoon villain because the full record threatened their legitimacy. Nixon exposed Alger Hiss, spoke for the Silent Majority, opened strategic doors abroad, helped save Israel in 1973, ended the draft, desegregated schools, and built the coalition Reagan and Trump later inherited. Watergate became the template for elite removal politics. Nixonmaxxing is not nostalgia. It is discovery. Young conservatives are finding the crime scene beneath the history lesson.

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Allison Guerriero's avatar
Allison Guerriero
6m

I was Nixonmaxxing in the womb! Born in 1973 to very conservative Nixon fans. When I was 17 my father gave me a copy of “In The Arena” and I was hooked.

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