Justice has finally been served in the case of former Florida State Rep. Carolina Amesty, as her 7-month long legal nightmare has officially come to a close.

Amnesty, accused of fraud related to COVID-19 loans, had all of her charges dismissed in late July, according to an announcement from her attorney, Brad Bondi, that was released on Wednesday.

“On July 28, 2025, counsel for Ms. Amesty learned that the government had ceased its criminal investigation related to grand jury proceedings it referenced in its July 11 filing and withdrew its outstanding subpoenas. We understand that the government no longer plans to seek an indictment,” Bondi wrote in a court filing.

“Indeed, defense counsel understands that due to the significant exculpatory material that was provided to the government, it no longer intends to seek an indictment against Ms. Amesty,” Bondi added.

In an X post, Amesty thanked God and praised her attorney Bondi, whose sister is the current Attorney General, for helping her maintain the strength to survive this ordeal. Amesty will now be able to get on with her life. The details of the case made it clear that this was yet another politically-motivated case launched by the Biden administration in an attempt to destroy the life of a prominent conservative.

Amesty won her seat to the Florida legislature during the difficult 2022 midterm elections as an outspoken Latina advocating for President Trump’s agenda. She quickly became a leading voice against human trafficking in the Florida house, championing the cause of helping victims in the legislature. When an opportunity arose to destroy Amesty’s rising political star, the Biden DOJ did not wait to snap into action.

The federal case against Amesty centered around $122,000 in small business loans that were obtained through the COVID PPP program, including for religious organizations and ministries. According to the records, these loans were fully legitimate with zero payments ever being missed with five of the twelve loans already being fully paid off. The collateral backing the loans exceeds their face value, and the government has not lost a single dollar on the loans. There was never any victim nor any crime to speak of.

“The Economic Injury Disaster Loans in question — primarily to Christian organizations — were obtained appropriately in good faith and with no misrepresentations. Indeed, underscoring the utter lack of any criminal intent, Ms. Amesty spent over two hours on the phone with the Small Business Administration to ensure complete compliance with the law. These are not the actions of a criminal but a person who tried to — and did — get it right,” wrote Brad Bondi, brother of Attorney General Pam Bondi, in his filing on Amesty’s behalf.

“While scores of other cases with far worse allegations have been handled with declined prosecutions or civil resolutions, this prosecution, which was initiated days before the inauguration, is the quintessential example of the last Department of Justice’s weaponization to settle political scores,” Bondi added.

Amesty had a target on her back for quite some time as the fake news Orlando Sentinel regularly ran stories attempting to destroy her career. Amesty was charged last year in a case stemming from alleged improper notarization, with the accuser being a 90-year-old man exploited by Amesty’s enemies into fingering her for a crime she never committed.

“They deliberately withheld from their own handwriting expert that [the alleged victim] acknowledged completing the form,” Amesty said. “This expert later informed my lawyer that this crucial information would have changed his conclusion.”

“This weekend, the Orange County State Attorney’s Office dismissed all charges against me,” Amesty said after the improper notarization case was dismissed. “This was a just and correct decision. I am very grateful that this legal matter is finally over, and I can look to the future to continue to help improve the lives of all Floridians.”

Once again Amesty has been justified albeit through a grueling process that ultimately resulted in losing her state house race last year. In an age of widespread political repression where the public knows the system is out to destroy righteous individuals, perhaps Amesty will be able to rejuvenate her political career, provide a voice for the voiceless and boldly expose the deep state that sought to lock her in a cage for decades for her beliefs.