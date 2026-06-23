Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6m

This is what lawfare looks like when procedure becomes the weapon. The prosecution gets nine years, cooperators, classified leverage, venue advantage, and a familiar judge. The defendant gets restricted discovery, a sick retained lawyer, replacement counsel appointed twenty-eight days before trial, and cleared counsel who cannot share the most important material with trial counsel. Then the court calls that justice. If Hernández was truly the narco-president prosecutors claimed, let the evidence prove it in a fair fight. But when all three defense lawyers later say they could not provide effective assistance, the verdict deserves scrutiny, not blind institutional worship.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture