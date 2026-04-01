Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Mark Parrish's avatar
Mark Parrish
4d

I wish that I could be hopeful that there will ever be justice in this matter, and many others. These anti Trump protesters have no idea how catastrophically wrong they are. Will there ever be prison time for the real entrenched corruption? I doubt it. We'll probably have to wait for them to stand before God.

Thank you Roger, for another insightful expose' of the evil in this country. May we never forget what DJT endured on behalf of the United States of America.

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Y. Andropov's avatar
Y. Andropov
4d

This raid was personally approved by Merrick Garland who perjured himself.

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