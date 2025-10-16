Under Democrat rule in at least one state, the Left is coddling violent felons, showering them with psychiatrists and education, and then acting surprised when they kill people when they’re released.

Whistleblowers from Michigan have reached out to Stone Cold Truth to describe how liberal criminal justice policies are allowing prisoners, including the worst “Level 5” offenders, to terrorize prison guards, consume dangerous drugs behind bars, and then get out and reoffend.

These whistleblowers are calling for the Michigan state legislature to go over the state’s Department of Corrections budget with a fine tooth comb because of the obscene amounts of money the left is spending to coddle violent inmates.

One shocking example, Dexter D. Tolliver, brutally beat an old man to death at age 15 and, when incarcerated, was into “self mutilation.” They reportedly had to make special restraints for this monster so that he would not rip open his stomach to stuff things inside.

But the prison guards would have to take him weekly for his psychiatry appointments and for his education classes so that he could learn to become a better citizen. And then he was released after 40 years. This violent felon obsessed with self-mutilation was a free man. He promptly went down to Georgia and raped an elderly woman.

The left felt sad that he had been in prison since he was 15, even though he killed a man. And they take no responsibility for the fact he was released and within months brutalized an older woman. The media refers to individuals such as Tolliver as “juvenile lifers” as a gambit to build sympathy for these ruthless thugs.

The problem is not the judges, whistleblowers say, because the Michigan Department of Corrections is simply not telling judges the full truth about how bad some of these inmates are. The administration, who all report to far-left Governor Gretchen Whitmer, wants to be seen as “sufficiently progressive” and that they believe in “restorative justice.” This is how they keep their jobs and move up the ladder in the Whitmer regime.

Toliver is far from an aberration. Instances include not just violent felons, but also felons who have been specifically violent while in prison. It is a common occurrence for these charming individuals to hurl feces at prison guards.

The Michigan Prison system director, Heidi E. Washington, has been on a hiring spree to put psychiatrists in the facility. Whereas only a few years ago, they had one psychiatrist and four nurses, the same facility now has dozens of psychiatrists who are all earning hundreds per hour while the guards top out at $30 per hour with benefits, for dealing with some of the worst elements in society.

It has been a major problem that the leftists in power want to hire mental health treatment rather than actual prison guards to the point of chronic understaffing. Our sources tell us that it is not uncommon to have eight psychiatrists in a meeting with four prisoners. They’re essentially wasting millions of taxpayer money to create make-work jobs for their left-wing friends.

They are making America less safe because they follow left-wing values that never hold violent criminals responsible or accountable for their actions. The left, which used to at least pretend to care about working folks – the blue collar guys working tough dirty jobs every day – are even letting inmates’ lawyers smuggle drugs into the facility and have done so for the past three years.

Whistleblowers tell us that many lawyers affix “wasp spray” onto papers, and then the inmates smoke the paper to get high. The facilities will not even give the guards the masks they need to prevent inhaling this toxic stew, and guards are dropping to the floor and being carted out and then being told they have to report to work the next day.

Additionally, most facilities employ an Athletic Director even though there is no athletic program to speak of, and no possibility it might ever come to fruition. The left is simply making more jobs for its people, to put them on the state payroll with state benefits despite doing no actual work. If they can justify it, they will perpetrate it and expand their program of deviance without shame.

Whistleblowers have contacted the local media but they have refused to report it to the masses. The public does not know how bad it is, and how it is only going to get worse. The lives of the prison guards as well as the general public are put in jeopardy due to this out-of-control system. Until patriots take control of our governments and eliminate all left-wing policies systemically across the country, the people will never be safe.