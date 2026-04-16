Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Marie's avatar
Marie
1h

I first became aware of vaccine damages when I got my Alumni Magazine from one of the top 5 universities in the country. Suddenly all these very smart people were having children with all kinds of problems. It was constantly in every monthly update. How could this be? This was before the internet and sharing of info. I felt strongly something was wrong. Soon the culprit emerged when I discovered these children were getting too many shots. This was 40 years ago. Time to stop this.

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ged's avatar
ged
1h

MRNA vaccines maim and kill yet still on the market injected into American children too.

Why?

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