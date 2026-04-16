Right now, MAGA is undergoing turbulence at the most opportune time for Democrats and the enemies of America heading into the midterms. Much of the animus is being caused by different personalities on X airing their constant grievances, feuding with each other and attempting to draw others into their personal animus with disastrous results. It is a shame to see and could have dire effects on the midterms.

Meanwhile, patriots in the grassroots across the country remain in the trenches fighting on the issues that matter most for freedom, particularly the freedom for our most vulnerable. This is no more evident than in the movement for health freedom. Over one in four American children now live with a chronic illness. Autism rates have skyrocketed. President Trump has repeatedly called the spike in autism diagnoses among the most alarming developments in history.

The path to unity will not be easy, but it can begin by tackling this important issue that unites conservatives of all stripes, independents and even some liberals. This starts by securing a concrete reform to secure the right of parents to protect their children, the duty of government to deliver justice when that protection fails, and the refusal to let any industry write its own blank check at the expense of American families.

The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act was supposed to be a grand bargain. In exchange for shielding pharmaceutical companies from ruinous lawsuits—so that vaccines could reach every child—Congress created the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, a no-fault court that promised swift, fair compensation for the devastating injuries that do occur from the administering of vaccines.

Critics warned that the limited-liability courts, even if well intentioned, would eventually be abused. By the late 1990s, their worst fears came to pass as CDC scientist Thomas Verstraeten’s early data suggested a possible link between certain vaccine schedules and neurological harm. After those findings were quietly reworked, encephalopathy and seizure disorder were quietly removed from the injury compensation table. The very conditions that could explain a post-vaccination autism diagnosis were erased from the list of compensable injuries.

The timing was not lost on parents. The first high-profile compensations—most famously the 2008 Hannah Poling case, in which the government conceded that vaccines had worsened a mitochondrial disorder leading to autism-like regression—exposed the loophole. Rather than expand accountability, federal officials on the Big Pharma dole narrowed it significantly. The results were catastrophic for families nationwide.

Parents who watched their healthy toddlers seize and regress into autism after routine shots suddenly found the courthouse door bolted. The diagnosis of “autism” itself was carved out of the table, even when the clinical picture was textbook encephalopathy—a disease that causes brain dysfunction. These children became victims of America’s corporate-driven public health regime, being denied the benefits promised to every other injured American as vaccines became the new religion—which became undeniable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restoring encephalopathy and seizure disorder to the table would strengthen the 1986 Act and restore it to its initial intent. It simply protects the program and would compensate the injured. A child who receives an autism diagnosis shortly after vaccination would once again be allowed to present evidence that the vaccine triggered the encephalopathy or seizures that produced the regression. Parents would have the right to challenge the diagnosis in vaccine court—the same right every other injured party enjoys. The change is narrow, targeted, and long overdue.

This single reform delivers a 360-degree victory for the America First agenda. First, it puts children first—exactly where President Trump has said they belong. Second, it delivers an immediate, tangible win for the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) wing of the movement. RFK Jr.’s supporters have long demanded accountability without destroying vaccine access; this reform gives them that victory while keeping the liability shield intact. Third, it repairs the credibility of the 1986 Act itself. This is credibility that the public health regime desperately needs as an increasing number of parents now understandably distrust all vaccines and pharma products, which should be tools to alleviate disease and suffering.

Critics will inevitably call this reform “anti-vaccine.” That is a blatant falsehood. The reform does not question the overall benefit of vaccines. It simply acknowledges the biological reality that vaccines can ignite catastrophic injury. We do not ban cars because some people die in wrecks; we build airbags and seat-belt laws. We do not defund the military because friendly-fire tragedies happen; we honor the wounded and make sure those instances are less likely to happen in the future. The same moral logic applies here. The children who regress after vaccination are not collateral damage to be ignored. They are our children. Their parents are not conspiracy theorists; they are patriots demanding accountability from a bureaucracy that has proven itself to be cold and soulless.

Restoring the two diagnoses to the table is politically unifying because it is morally unifying. It tells every MAGA parent—urban or rural, college-educated or not—that this movement places their child’s neurological health above any industry’s profits. It tells the hesitant that health freedom is about eliminating vaccines; it is about ensuring there are no more hidden injuries, no more erased data, no more closed courthouse doors. It shows the pharmaceutical industry that the 1986 Act will no longer be abused, and their lobbyist influence can no longer rig the system.

President Trump has the moment. The Republican majorities are in place. The public is hungry for results that directly affect their lives. By directing HHS and the vaccine court to reinstate encephalopathy and seizure disorder on the injury table, President Trump can deliver perhaps the most unifying policy victory of his second term. He will protect the vaccine program, compensate the injured, restore parental trust, and give every MAGA patriot a victory they can explain to their neighbors by simply telling them: “We put your kids first.” This reform is simple. The politics are unifying. The principle is health freedom. The time is now.