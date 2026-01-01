New Year’s Day not only marks the moment that we begin striving to improve ourselves, but also the debut of my International Best and Worst Dressed List for the previous year. I took over this role in the tradition of the late Mr. Blackwell, a Hollywood columnist who produced this list for 48 years, before passing away in 2008.

For 17 years I have produced this list with the one exception being 2019 when a corrupt Federal Judge unconstitutionally gagged me from any public comment. You can see my previous year’s Best Dressed List Here.

This is also the year that I introduced my very own custom menswear collection in collaboration with Tailor On Tap. We are now offering distinctive suits, blazers, trousers, and dress shirts in the traditional style of Savile Row. For those who understand what eternal style really is, click here.

The 2025 edition of the International Best and Worst Dressed List has many familiar names. Some continue to embrace the fact that style is timeless. Others continue to pass off the latest fashion trend or hideous ghettoish wardrobes as true style, forgetting that unlike style, fashion is fleeting.

The core basis for inclusions on this list remains firm. This is not about politics... IT IS ABOUT STYLE. The ongoing trainwreck of transgender “fashion” continues to bastardize the true meaning of style, has only become more vile, putrid, and has only added to the grotesquely vile public displays that have no basis in style or fashion.

As we have said before, it is entirely acceptable to take risks with your personal style, but rules exist for a reason... and you have to know the rules before you can acceptably break them.

Just as you do not order fish at a steakhouse, you should not wear a jean jacket to a wedding, as you would not show up in a three-piece suit to a bowling alley. Workout clothes are for the gym and not the mall. As I noted in my 2018 book, Stone’s Rules, which includes a forward by Tucker Carlson, the best-dressed person is the one who is appropriately dressed for the activity in which they intend to engage. It is amazing how many people do not get this simple rule.

In past years, we have made it a point to highlight those who have shown us that they not only know style, but adhere to it on a daily basis. It is why we created the Lifetime Achievement category, in order to create room for the up and comers. With our 2025 International Best and Worst Dressed list, we unveiled the “Icon” award for those who continue to wow us with their sartorial splendor.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

HALL OF FAME STYLE ICON AWARDS

In past years, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow, CNN’s Mike Smerconish, CBS Sports Shannon Sharpe, Rocker Mark Ronson, New York PR Whiz Audrey Gelman, and Pennsylvania politico Gordon Woodrow and First Daughter Ivanka Trump all graced our Best Dressed List for multiple years– and all are celebrated again this year.

Melania Trump

America has not had a more stylish, chic, cultured, and well-dressed First Lady since Jackie Kennedy. We said this last year when she was the first official inductee to our Hall of Fame Style Icon Awards. Quite possibly our favorite look for the First Lady in 2025 was her beige’ish light brown three-piece pant trouser she debuted during her trip to the U.S. Capitol, where she secured $25 million for foster children through her “Be Best” initiative.

Josh Mankiewicz

The veteran journalist and Dateline host has been on this list too many times to count. In the past few years, he has been eating healthy and embracing the benefits of daily exercise. Mankiewicz can be subtle for the most part with his attire but is a master of using ties and pocket squares to showcase some personality. From pinstripe to solid colors, with or without a tie, and sometimes a more casual collared shirt. He has always dressed for the occasion.

King Charles

Whether it is Saville Row or Old Burlington, the reigning monarch refuses to have the paparazzi birddog him in anything but the best. The King has been known to have his jackets made by one tailor while his trousers are made by another. And that is the role of a monarch, look the part. We talk about dressing for the occasion, and thankfully for his highness, he always knows what to do.

BEST DRESSED

Monica Crowley

The former Fox News Anchor, turned Treasury Department official during President Trump’s first term, currently serves as the Chief of Protocol for the Department of State in the Golden Age. While we like her inclination to mainly embrace a pastel driven wardrobe, she can also pull off a simple black pantsuit with a crisp white shirt with ease. Versatile independent flair, simple, always correct.

Conor McGregor

The Notorious. The Greatest. Legendary UFC Championship mixed martial arts maestro. A true Irish patriot with deep love for mixed martial arts. Inside the octagon, he is bold, brash, and brazen, perfectly aligning with his personal persona when he exits the cage. When it comes to style, The Notorious has always been notoriously well appointed. Whether it’s a pinstripe, tartan, or plaid base, McGregor not only understands proper tailoring... but also how to utilize all elements of a three-piece suit just as well as the process of how to remove certain aspects to appear more casual when necessary. Our favorite looks have been his black tie look at Mar-a-Lago and the pinstripe perfection he embraced during his visit to the White House. This is his first year on the list.

Tulsi Gabbard

This lifelong public servant has gone from the state legislature to the United States Congress, to a leading Democratic candidate for President of the United States to being a Republican and now serving as the Director of National Intelligence. All the while, she was a combat medical specialist in the United States Army, even taking leave from her role as a State Representative to defend America abroad beginning in 2003. Today she is a Lt. Colonel in the US Army Reserve. Service before self defines her ethos professionally and personally, but her style is just as important. Hillary Clinton made pantsuits the butt of every joke. Director Gabbard has rehabilitated the pantsuit and set the sartorial tone for women who want to look the part, without wearing an oversized schmock like so many others.

Stephen A. Smith

The no holds barred Bronx-born sports analyst undoubtedly shaped the success of ESPN with his high-energy hot takes on the world of sports. From 1st & 10 to Pardon The Interruption to Jim Rome Is Burning, Stephen A’s bombastic commentary has earned him his own imprint at ESPN, where he now hosts First Take. Unlike the many athletes turned commentators who throw together clashing patterns and designs (not to mention horrendous tailoring), Stephen A is always bespoke. Though traditionally favoring slate grey suits, he integrates houndstooth and plaid with ease. When he wants to be loud, he is one of the few modern men to pull off fuchsias and purple fabrics with aplomb. Mrs. Stone and I love his role as mob fixer Brick on General Hospital, who plays opposite “Godfather of Port Charles,” mob boss Sonny Corinthos.

Anna Paulina Luna

Ms. Luna’s political stances might not be your cup of tea, but to doubt she is the most turned-out female member of the United States Congress is not up for discussion. Tulsi Gabbard certainly gave her the template for success sartorially, which she has wholeheartedly embraced since being sworn in in 2023. However, Ms. Luna’s crowning accomplishment in 2025 was pulling off a series of three-piece pantsuit looks, with a tie to boot! To do this consistently, without sacrificing feminine elements, is enough to earn her a spot on this year’s Best Dressed list.

Greg Kelly

Journalist Greg Kelly adheres to the K.I.S.S. method (Keep It Simple Stupid) when preparing for his live shows and Newsmax broadcasts. One cannot underestimate this approach, and we all have felt at some moments to take chances with our wardrobe, which is understandable. But as most of us like consistency in journalism, Kelly likes consistency in the simplicity of his ensemble. Kelly once mused on social media about taking over the authorship of this list on an annual basis, and I told him he could have it when I died.

Carolina Amesty

The incredibly devout Christian and former Florida State Representative has been on our radar for Best Dressed for a few years. Despite facing fabricated state charges from Governor Ron DeSantis and a bogus federal indictment, both of which have been dismissed. Amesty’s style mirrors a lot of the elements that earned First Lady Melania Trump a spot in our Hall of Fame Style Icon section. Always form fitting, versatile, and able to add subtle elements that pay homage to the greats like Jackie O. Pay attention to her shoes. Prada. This is her first year on the Best Dressed and won’t be her last!

ASAP Rocky

The New York born rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur has literally every reason to embrace the worst of rap and hip-hop culture stylistically, whether he’s stepping out for a quick walk or attending the annual MET Gala. Whether he’s dressing for the street, at a charity function, or an awards show... he dresses for the occasion. However, he caught our eye this year for his phenomenal look at the 2025 MET Gala. The simplicity of an all black look, mixed with a perfectly fitted three-piece suit, and double-breasted overcoat with flared collars made him not only the best dressed man in attendance, but also showed his refusal to dress in a feminizing or Hollyweird fashion. Thank you, President Trump for fighting for his return to the US from a Swedish prison in 2019.

Lara Trump

The former RNC Chairwoman, wife to Eric Trump, dedicated mother and newly minted Fox News host with her own show “My View“ that airs on the weekends, can’t be held down when it comes to style. From respectable casual to chic to the “I mean business,” look... you can never predict what will adorn the veteran news producer. Instead of this leading to a fever dream of horrible choices that you cannot make sense of, one can always count on the fact that when she enters the room, Mrs. Trump will always turn heads for all the right reasons.

Scott Bessent

The current Secretary of the United States Treasury is working overtime to restore the American economy, a job so stressful and vast that it would be understandable (not acceptable), if he was lax when it comes to his sartorial identity. Thankfully, the successful businessman and Yale graduate has proven his intelligence extends far beyond being one of the most brilliant economic minds in America. The fit, the cut, the classic ties all give us a perfect blend of Wall Street wizard-turned-public servant and true Ivy style.

Rev. Al Sharpton

Thin. Fit. Calm and collected. The Reverend is a lightning rod for sure, but his ability to go through a personal fitness transformation, while still sticking to the core tenets of style over fashion are nothing short of remarkable. Like his politics or not, the man is always well dressed. Long gone are the track suits and gold chains. Clean eating has allowed Sharpton to embrace the power of sartorial splendor.

Lara Logan

A career of respected journalism spanning over thirty years and the courage to survive an attack by radicalized Egyptians who sexually assaulted her would have been a sign for most to retire. Not Lara Logan. She not only has maintained her stellar career but has also maintained a strict adherence to actual style, not faux-fashion that so many journalists become enamored or co-opted with to please viewers and the bosses. She has always been talented and well dressed. She’s earned her place on the List.

John Tabacco

The Newsmax reporter, who hosts his show “Wise Guys” on the dogged alternative media platform, has stories to tell and advice to give his viewers and that is his job, one that he does extremely well. Tabacco dresses with old style flair and a touch of the ‘old neighborhood”. Last year he got an honorable mention; this year he moves to the List.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

The current US Ambassador to Greece, former Fox News commentator, and prosecutor has had a wide-ranging career. Her adherence to style has been the one constant over the decades. She has been on the list before, so we know SHE knows the rules. However, while we all slip from time to time, Guilfoyle’s record of being a jack-of-all trades professionally and brutal attacks from the media have not broken her dedication or understanding of authentic and purposeful decisions when it comes to her wardrobe or her duties as a US Ambassador. The dress she wore recently that outraged Greek society was not sheer or “see through”. It had a flesh tone body stocking. Critics step back!

Wayne Allyn Root

Everyone has always been told to diversify their investments, time, or emotional output on their passion projects. Wayne, who has been on this list before, has lived an extremely diversified life indeed. A producer for Ghost Adventures, a radio host, television host, a podcast host, a Vice Presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party. We would challenge anyone to find someone who masters the pinstripe suit, light blue dress shirt with a white collar and cuffs, plus a red power tie better than he does. He has a great tailor.

Bobby Jeffries

From Pennsylvania’s famed “Chocolate Bubble” in Hershey comes Bobby Jeffries—a devoted practitioner of Stone’s Rules—who has the look: impeccable tailoring, bold yet timeless classic style, and a striking Kennedy-esque charisma that evokes the golden age of American elegance. This staunch America First conservative activist, author, and rising political force, pairs sharply cut suits, crisp shirts, and timeless accessories with the unapologetic confidence of a true modern dandy. Whether on the campaign trail or rallying the faithful, “Bobby J” proves that principled patriotism and sartorial splendor are the perfect match. His impressive debut on my International Best-Dressed List is well-earned—and mark my words, it certainly won’t be his last.

Romero Britto

The Brazilian-born multimedia artist, who has called Miami home since the late 80’s possesses a talent that has attracted major brands like Apple, IBM, BMW, Absolut, and installations spanning from JFK Airport to Hyde Park across the pond in London. He has allowed his work to raise vast sums of money for over 250 organizations worldwide, from The Prince’s Trust to St. Judes Children’s Hospital. Britto’s style is as eclectic and chaotic (to some), as is his cubist and pop art masterpieces. Britto makes the Best Dressed for the first year in 2025 because he always dresses for the occasion (not merit enough alone) but injects his flair each time without sacrificing “fashion” before style. We are sure being one of the most collected artists in modern history and his standing as an institution at the annual international Art Basel festival in Miami Beach certainly stands as the most consequential honors under his belt, Best Dressed can be #3. His first year on the list.

WORST DRESSED

Before diving into some truly ungodly displays of absolutely horrific “fashion” repackaged by the entertainment industry, commentators, and industry “experts” as forward-thinking acts of bravery, we wanted to say that this year’s list will be brief.

There are far too many misguided souls to hold accountable for high crimes against good taste and breaking them down writ-large assumes the risk of proliferating these grotesque displays to the extent that younger generations mimic them to simply be “ironic.”

However, a casual reminder of former nominees and some newcomers to this list should serve as a casual reminder of unspeakable “fashion forward” atrocities against good taste.

Steve Bannon

Perhaps he thinks he is pioneering “Toothless Hobo Chic” but this unbathed, unshaven, greasy haired Jeffrey Epstein running-buddy looks downright slovenly. I doubt he has brushed his teeth in years. The recent photos released of Bannon with his friend Epstein, taken long after Epstein was convicted of sex crimes in Florida and Bannon was fired from his White House job, and shows that Bannon refers to the billionaire pedophile as his “Brother” in recently released emails. Perhaps with the money he’s getting from the CCP now to promote their AI he can afford a better wardrobe. But don’t bet on him taking a bath. Folks at TPUSA’s recent America Fest gathering in Phoenix told me he literally stunk. Disgusting.

Rosa DeLauro

It is hard to believe that this Congresswoman from Connecticut is actually an adult. Vile. Asinine. Childish. Embarrassing. Need I say more?

Rachel “Dick” Levine

Behold the unfortunate spectacle that is Admiral Rachel “Dick” Levine, a figure who assaults the eyes with a relentless parade of ill-fitting frocks, dowdy dresses, and a complete disregard for tailoring, proportion, or the basic principles of elegance. Levine looks terrible as a man or a woman. This Biden-era bureaucrat—known for parading in admiral’s uniforms that strain credibility and civilian outfits that scream “frump in a slump”—lacks even the faintest whisper of judgement. With shoulders that overwhelm, hems that sag, and a palette as dreary as a government memo, Levine embodies the very antithesis of sartorial sophistication: a walking, talking fashion catastrophe. Whether clumsily appropriating military regalia or stumbling through public appearances in matronly ensembles that no discerning eye could endorse, this perennial offender proves that some simply do not have the look—and never will. A regrettable fixture on my International Worst-Dressed List, and one that, alas, shows no signs of redemption.

John Fetterman

The towering Pennsylvania Senator who turned the U.S. Capitol into his personal gym locker room. Baggy Carhartt hoodies paired with gym shorts, sneakers, and a perpetual “just rolled out of bed” vibe – even at formal events like presidential inaugurations in freezing weather. This isn’t casual Friday; it’s perpetual slob Sunday. A grown man in one of the world’s most prestigious legislative bodies dressing like he’s heading to pickup basketball or a Sheetz run. Decorum demands dignity, but Fetterman delivers the opposite: a deliberate middle finger to tradition, respect, and basic tailoring. Suits exist for a reason, Senator – and this endless parade of sweatshop chic is a wardrobe misdemeanor that became a felony. For a man who exudes common-sense and a true moderate I just wish he would dress with the decorum of a US Senator.

Kat Cammack

Florida is known for the iconic “Florida Man” memes and legends, but Congresswoman Kat Cammack is what you would find in Merriam Webster’s Dictionary above the definition of “Florida Woman.” She rode her way to the United States Congress for sure, but not before securing an agreement with Taco Bell demanding two family size party packs daily in return for recognizing them on the floor of the House for their “organic ingredients.” She thinks she’s going to be Lt. Governor of Florida but she’s better dressed to be an inmate at the Clay County jail. The phrase 200 pounds of sh*t in a 100 pound bag comes to mind.

HONORABLE MENTION

Teddy Swims

To say Teddy Swims meteoric rise has led to him consistently smashing streaming records & Billboard #1 spots longer than any other artist in history. However, his cross-genre appeal musically, also is apparent sartorially. Yes, he periodically blends fashion (which is fleeting) with style (which is timeless), but this is acceptable because he understands the critical importance of dressing for the occasion. When he’s performing at the Vatican with opera icon Andrea Boccieli (the first ever concert held at the Vatican), he embraces a traditional approach with enough flair to be unique without creating a distraction. Too many stars on the uptick go full Hollyweird to appease fleeting fashion trends, justifying crimes against style to collect a check.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Congratulations to those who have earned a spot on the Best Dressed and for those who found themselves on the Worst Dressed, you have the entire year to rebound and show the world your sartorial sensibilities have made the grade in 2026!

If you have suggestions for the 2026 Best Dressed List, please e-mail stoneonstyle@stonezone.com with your ideas throughout the year.

And remember—fashion is fleeting; style is timeless.