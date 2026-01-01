Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
helene's avatar
helene
12h

Back in the early-mid '60s when I was very young, men wore hats and women wore gloves...whenever we went "out" we got "dressed up", whether it was visiting family or friends, or going to "the city" (Manhattan)...the department stores had elevator doormen and everyone looked their best...now, most people look like slobs, wearing flip-flops and gym clothes, the girls and women with their boobs hanging out, jeans falling off guys with their underwear showing, women not caring their bra straps are showing, nose rings, tattoos everywhere, big ugly earrings and jewelry...if people cared about how they looked, maybe things will improve. The outfit Ralph Lauren designed for Melania at the first Inauguration to me stands out as one of the smartest and most beautiful outfits ever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
8h

Not usually known for her steez, Cankles would surely top next year’s list by modeling an orange prison jumpsuit for us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture