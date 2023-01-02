With my Best Dressed Lists being scattered across the internet, or in some cases, not available anywhere, I decided to track them down and publish them right here.

I published no list in 2019 and 2020 because I was gagged from all public content by a federal judge and no list for 2021 because my wife had just been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, from which, I am happy to report, she is in total remission.

I also cannot track down the list for 2013. It will be added if found.

While the most recent list is free and available to all, the rest do require a paid subscription to my Substack. It is only $7 a month to access, and as I lay out in my welcome post linked here, I believe it is well worth it for any Stone fan.

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Click any of the links below to access the previous lists going back to 2008. The formatting of each list is largely preserved, so some are laid out different than others. But the spirit of this list is alive and well in each, with each list serving as a sort of time capsule.

2025 Best and Worst Dressed List

2024 Best and Worst Dressed List

2023 Best and Worst Dressed List

2022 Best and Worst Dressed List

2018 Best and Worst Dressed List

2017 Best and Worst Dressed List

2016 Best and Worst Dressed List

2015 Best and Worst Dressed List

2014 Best and Worst Dressed List

2012 Best and Worst Dressed List

2011 Best and Worst Dressed List

2010 Best and Worst Dressed List

2009 Best and Worst Dressed List

2008 Best and Worst Dressed List