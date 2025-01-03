To bring in the New Year, we return to a tradition, and for the 16th year, I post my International Best & Worst Dressed List. I undertook this tradition when the late Mr. Blackwell, a Hollywood columnist who produced his own List every year for 48 years, passed away in 2008.

I published NO List in 2020 because I was gagged from all public communication by a federal judge, and NO List for 2021 because my wife had just been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, from which I am happy to report through the healing power of Jesus Christ, she is in total remission.

And a year later, Mrs. Stone is still healthy and stronger now, more than ever!

You can check out my previous years’ lists right here on Stone Cold Truth by clicking this link!

2024 has certainly brought us many curveballs politically, socially, culturally, and, of course, sartorially.

Before we begin, it is important to remind everyone that this List is not about politics; IT IS ABOUT STYLE.

Once again, we must note that while fashion is fleeting, style is both timeless and enduring. Skirts may go up or down, and neckties may be wide or thin, but the double-breasted navy blue blazer with gold military buttons will always be in style. The little black cocktail dress will always look smashing. A seersucker suit is always appropriate between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

As we addressed in last year’s installment, the transgender sideshow has blurred many people’s understanding of what is true style and what is just an absolute dumpster-fire masquerading as “iconic,” “groundbreaking,” or “daring”.

Yes, those in the public eye often take risks when stepping out into the limelight, but let us not confuse taking a risk with the equivalent of dressing like a hobo on skid row.

We have made this point in the past, but feel it necessary to make it again in this age of sartorial error. Just as you do not order fish at a steakhouse, you should not wear a jean jacket to a wedding, as you would not show up in a three-piece suit to a bowling alley. Workout clothes are for the gym and not the mall. As I noted in my 2018 book, Stone’s Rules, which includes a forward by Tucker Carlson, the best-dressed person is the one who is appropriately dressed for the activity in which they intend to engage. It is amazing how many people do not get this simple rule.

In past years, we have made it a point to highlight those who have shown us that they not only know style but adhere to it on a daily basis. It is why we created the Lifetime Achievement category, in order to create room for the up and comers.

This year, we are unveiling the “Icon” award for those who continue to wow us with their sartorial splendor. Rather than list these exemplary dressers year after year, we have created this special category.

Style —unlike fashion— is timeless. And so it begins….

HALL OF FAME STYLE ICON AWARDS

Kicking it at Fox Business, former White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow, CNN’s Mike Smerconish, presidential daughter Ivanka Trump, NBC’s Josh Mankiewicz, rocker Mark Ronson, and New York PR whiz Audrey Gelman hold this status.

To the inductees, or the 1st Hall of Fame Style Icon Awards…. Here are the greats!

Tucker Carlson

He can be fly fishing, hosting his immensely popular and now totally independent broadcast, appearing at the Republican National Convention, or just out on the town…

Tucker is always a man for the occasion.

Appropriately dressed for the occasion at hand—check. Properly fitted and tailored— check. Mixing a conservative “Ivy” approach with a tie, shirt or other adornment that shows a little personality—check.

Yes, he leans into the WASPY end of the style sphere—and that is okay; he always makes it work. He clearly dresses as if he has not thought at all about it, which makes him a natural. He has already appeared in our Best Dressed and Lifetime Achievement categories, so now it is time to recognize him as an ICON.

Melania Trump

Honored on this List in previous years, joins the Style Icon category. America has not had a more stylish, chic, cultured, and well-dressed First Lady since Jackie Kennedy. With her husband’s second inauguration close at hand, everyone is wondering what she will wear and how she will outdo her Jackie O powder blue ensemble from 2017.

One thing is for sure: she will not miss the mark and will wow the world, once again, with her class and tasteful nod to the iconic and stylish women of the past while setting an example for the women of today and tomorrow.

King Charles

Whether it is Saville Row or Old Burlington, the reigning monarch refuses to have the paparazzi birddog him in anything but the best. The King has been known to have his jackets made by one tailor while his trousers are made by another. And that is the role of a monarch, look the part. We talk about dressing for the occasion, and thankfully for his highness, he always knows what to do.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

The bulldog attorney and heir to the Kennedy clan has kept his family’s famous look en vogue. Notorious for his commitment to healthy living and exercise after struggling with addiction, he has a build that can fill out a suit, but he does not make the mistake so many professional athletes do with shoddy tailoring or conflicting patterns, colors, or designs.

He speaks to his fallen family members through his always narrow ties. JFK and RFK would be proud. He has earned his place on this List.

Charlene, Princess of Monaco

Her Royal Highness has spent decades attracting attention for her innovative, diverse, and stunning style, similar to that of Princess Diana. She has appeared before on our Best Dressed List, but has earned herself a fast-track to the Lifetime Achievement award due to her splendid cutout jumpsuit at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

BEST DRESSED

Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City

Yes, he is dealing with a federal indictment, angling for a pardon from President-elect Donald J. Trump, and was just denied matching public funds for his upcoming re-election bid. But remember, this list is not about politics… it is about style.

Like any true dandy, that does not phase him. His use of the timeless Windsor Knot and widespread collar remains one of his most consistent and clear messages to the public regarding his sartorial acumen. Adams has also wisely embraced proper form-fit tailoring and never allows patterns to clash. He is the best-dressed Mayor of the Big Apple since “Beau James,” Mayor Jimmy Walker. Again, this List is about style – not politics – so there will be no further comment on his legal status.

Sylvester Stallone

I recently had an occasion to meet actor Sylvester Stallone at President Trump’s palatial home and private club Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida. He was impeccably attired in a sophisticated double-breasted suit. I inquired about his perfectly tailored suit and he told me that it had been custom-made for him for his role in the Paramount+ Tulsa King series.

This caused me to go online and notice that he is always smartly dressed. Sly has more than earned his spot on this year’s Best Dressed List.

Riley Keough

The granddaughter of Elvis Presley and star of hit shows like The Terminal List, Daisy Jones, and The Six, has thankfully not been co-opted by a Hollyweirdo wardrobe. She is probably one of the few celebrities who did not attend the Met Gala in something that looked like a blind person stitched together during a bad acid trip.

Stephen A. Smith

Veteran sportscaster and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has had an impeccable year sartorially. The man has personality on air, which nobody can argue—but he also lets it show with his wardrobe. Stephen A.’s outfits always make a statement, and while distinctive, they are never loud.

This is his first year on the List! Let us hope he keeps entertaining us with his commentary and well-tailored suits for years to come!

Donald Glover

Yes, Childish Gambino is top-rate. I will admit I have seen Mystery Team. King Tubby and CG’s Redbone. They are staples in the Stone household. He might not like my longtime friend, incoming President Donald J. Trump… but this List is not about politics, it is about style.

His New Jack City tailoring on his suits is something any man of style can appreciate. It is tough to pull off a loosely fitting but properly tailored suit on a small frame. Glover gets an A+ for this and for not falling into the insanity of what people expect on the red carpet.

Zendaya

A returning favorite on our International Best & Worst Dressed List, I contemplated entering the musician-turned-starlet into the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Like a good wine, Zendaya’s style gets better each year—so why not at least one more year on the Best Dressed category? Last year, she embraced pink and pastels, this year she has been all over the map… in the best way. There is no color, cut, or design she cannot pull off!

Jamie Dornan

Anthtropid is by far my favorite flick of Dornan’s, though most know him as Christian Grey in the film adaption of 50 Shades of Grey.

The rugby fanatic and charitable giver that he is, you might expect to catch him slipping sartorially.

He does not. The Irish-born actor mixes tweed and his native-born style with a little aplomb… it works every time! This is his first inclusion in the Best Dressed category.

Greg Kelly

Greg Kelly does double duty at both Newsmax and 77WABC Radio and does both with aplomb; his style is somber, correct, and understated while remaining natty.

Although Kelly favors a somewhat wider necktie, whether in a navy blazer and what the English call “odd trousers,” usually of gray flannel or one of his well-cut suits. Kelly always looks dashing and appropriately clad for either his Newsmax show or while dining in the more popular boîtes in Manhattan. At this point, Kelly may move next year to the Hall of Fame Style Icon Awards and, therefore, a permanent place on this List.

Pierce Brosnan

The James Bond actor-turned-November Man’s appearance at Wimbledon 2024 was iconic. He apparently raided the wardrobe before he left the set of the Bond films and has kept to it. At work of play, Brosnan is always the well-turned-out gentleman. This is his first year on the List.

Julia Garner

This blonde bombshell seems to be able to slip into anything and make it a masterpiece. Last year we lauded her Barbieesque outfit at the Golden Globes.

This year, she has favored open-shoulder ensembles that are proactive yet conservative at the same time.

Bravo!

Congressman Cory Mills

The Congressman from Florida’s 7th District is by far one the snazziest dressers in Congress. Yes, he is a combat veteran who does not need to impress people. Yet he still does. Mills does not spare any expense either; he is tailored by the best. But if you find him at a BBQ or cook-off in Sanford, not only will he eat, but he will be dressed like the rest of us.

Anna Eskamani, State Representative (FL)

Yes, she is far-left, but her wardrobe is always right. The Iranian immigrant is almost always working on affordable housing and a higher minimum wage…. but that does not stop her from dressing to the nines. Again, our List is not about politics but about style.

While Hillary Clinton has forever ruined the pantsuit, Eskamani pulls it off with ease. This is her first year on the List—she means business!

Sid Rosenberg

Sid Rosenberg favors designer Joseph Abboud’s sports jackets and suits when he hits the streets, sports bars, or travels internationally. His wise choice of Joseph Abboud’s silhouette subtlety accentuates Sid’s athletic build. This is his first year on the list, but certainly not his last.

Jon Yapo

A political fixer who knows how to get down with the get down. You can catch him at Wally’s or at Kres, always appropriately dressed.

One thing he totally understands… style over fashion. He has appeared on the Best Dressed category before and gets a second appearance this year. If he keeps it up, he will be a serious contender for the Hall of Fame Style Icon Award next year.

HONORABLE MENTION

John Tabacco

I endeavor in the compilation of this list to avoid repetition and while it is easy to pinpoint those who are poorly attired, it is much more difficult to choose those who are truly well-turned-out.

John Tabacco, who hosts Wise Guys on Newsmax, is exceptionally well-dressed with a distinctly Italian-influenced flare. We would be remiss if we did not acknowledge his sartorial superiority. He was on last year’s List and is a strong contender to return next year.

WORST DRESSED

Sean “P Diddy” Combs

While this might seem like a layup, it most certainly is not. We are not talking about the “Freak Off” king’s orange jumpsuit as he awaits trial at the MDC in New York.

We are talking about the days leading up to his arrest, which he knew was coming. Imagine being someone with immense fame and wealth, yet you step out for a night on the town wearing what looks like something a half-rate street painter would wear.

Had the “jacket” been white, he would have looked like a medical examiner. Puffy did not even bother to conceal his drawstrings and sported a black t-shirt that someone would buy at a gas station near one of those motels outside of LaGuardia where you get three for $20.

At any rate, at least he was not walking around with a bottle of baby oil in hand.

Ellen Degeneres

The disgraced daytime TV host has never been known for her style and 2024 has marked an extremely low point for Degeneres, who infamously fled the United States last month.

When not on television, she cannot seem to find anything to wear except hoodies and sweatpants. There is a time and place for such attire: at the gym! It is almost as if she is raiding a teenager’s closet, rather than attempting to dress with any class or purpose.

Sam Smith, “Musician”

Some have called his attempts at high-fashion, or dare we stay style, “daring.” Yes, they are “daring” if they are supposed to be daringly grotesque or absolutely vomit-inducing. A once-promising musical talent is far too caught up in the zeitgeist of outrage and protest. Smith does not seem to be able to choose between men’s clothes and women’s, which might be a good start if he is to ever improve his “look.”

Billie Eilish

To the surprise of many, we actually like Billie Eilish’s beats, but when it comes to her manner of dress, she needs to completely rethink her wardrobe.

Eilish makes the Worst Dressed category for her crimes against good taste. What the hell are you wearing?

United States Senator John Fetterman

If Ellen Degeneres came back to the United States and got elected to the US Senate, her and Fetterman could form the “Hobo” caucus. We understand that Fetterman is a large guy, but that is no excuse to dress like a slovenly bum. You know it is bad when Steve Bannon looks like he is straight out of GQ magazine in comparison.

Invest in at least ONE properly tailored suit, Senator!

Lil Nas X

We get that he is leaning heavily into the Satanic shtick, not that we agree with it. As we have addressed before, there is merit in challenging boundaries and being proactive.

However, with Lil Nas X, it is just outrageous, for outrage’s sake. It is boring and frankly weird at this point. His wardrobe is all over the place; dresses, oversized fits, and again… just absolute weirdness.

He has done the bizarre. He has made people go “WTF” too many times to count. Wear something tasteful for once!

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

We have shipped this guy billions of dollars, but he cannot bother to wear a suit even when he met President-elect Trump in Paris for the dedication the Notre-Dame Cathedral or when he addressed a joint session of Congress? I understand that it is a costume emulating Fidel Castro wearing fatigues to eventuate his role as a rebel, but on more formal occasions, the entire ensemble is disrespectful to the American taxpayer. Funny though, he can wear a suit and tie to address Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum.

Jill Biden

At this point, can anyone be convinced that her entire wardrobe is not made entirely of

clearance window curtains and tablecloths? Jackie O is rolling in her grave each day “Dr.” Biden rolls out of bed and dresses for the day.

A Vogue cover she does not deserve. Funny how Melania Trump, without question the best-dressed First Lady since Jackie O, never appeared on the cover of that magazine.

This is not political; my International Best & Worst Dressed List never is. In fact, her husband, President Joe Biden, was actually on last year’s Best Dressed List and his choice of tasteful neckwear cannot be denied. The current First Lady’s fashion choices leave so much to be desired.

Stephen K. Bannon

Steve Bannon is the resident MAGA hobo. I think he got most of his wardrobe at Goodwill. As you know, Bannon has been in the Worst Dressed category before, but this year he seems to think that an all black ensemble at the New York Republican’s annual gala would let him escape.

I honestly think Steve dumpster-dives for his wardrobe. If this is his attempt to look like “everyman,” he just looks slovenly. Better grooming would also help. No one can doubt his impact, but his influence will be magnified if he cleaned up his act. Sorry Steve, style is not you. We must remind everyone that the International Best & Worst Dressed is not a political, social, or stylistic dig. It is just pure sartorial analysis and opinion.

NEXT YEAR

And remember—fashion is fleeting; style is timeless.

