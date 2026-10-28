A cyberattack targeting StoneZONE.com, the official news and commentary website of legendary Republican political strategist Roger Stone, temporarily wiped out 20 years of published material on Monday, October 26, in an attempt to erase one of the most provocative archives of conservative political journalism on the internet.

The website, which has spent two decades exposing corruption, political misconduct, government abuses, and the activities of powerful figures on the American left and within the globalist establishment, was compromised by hackers who deleted its extensive archive of articles and other published content.

But whoever was responsible for the attack apparently underestimated one thing: Stone’s technical team was prepared.

Thanks to a rigorous system of daily backups and an IT team that works around the clock to protect the website, StoneZONE.com was restored and fully operational in less than an hour. Twenty years of political reporting, investigative material, historical documentation, and commentary that might otherwise have disappeared were successfully recovered.

The attack raises an obvious question: Who would want to erase 20 years of Roger Stone’s reporting, and why?

The timing of the attack is particularly revealing. Shortly before StoneZONE.com was targeted, Stone had publicly intensified his opposition to continued American financial and military support for Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelensky. In a provocative article titled “It’s Time to Cut Off Zelensky and The Ukraine War Effort”, Stone called for an end to American assistance to Kyiv, challenging the continued commitment of U.S. taxpayer dollars to the conflict.

Stone’s outspoken position placed him squarely at odds with powerful advocates of continued American involvement in Ukraine. The cyberattack followed shortly thereafter, raising serious questions about whether the attempted destruction of StoneZONE.com’s extensive archives was an act of retaliation intended to punish Stone for his criticism of Zelensky and silence his opposition to further American support for the war effort.

Stone is no ordinary political operative. One of the most recognizable and controversial figures in modern American politics, he has spent more than five decades operating at the highest levels of Republican presidential campaigns, with a political résumé that stretches from Richard Nixon to Ronald Reagan to Donald J. Trump.

That history helps explain why Stone has remained such a polarizing figure among his political opponents, and why his independent media platform has become a frequent target of those seeking to suppress its reporting and erase its extensive archive of political exposés.

Unlike traditional news organizations, StoneZONE.com has never attempted to conceal its ideological orientation. Its articles have aggressively challenged Democrat politicians, intelligence officials, establishment Republicans, globalistorganizations, and individuals Stone believes have abused political or institutional power.

Over the years, the website has published documents, analysis, and commentary concerning some of the most contentious political controversies in modern American history. Its archives contain material that Stone and his contributors contend exposes wrongdoing, hypocrisy, and corruption among figures who have frequently escaped meaningful scrutiny from mainstream media outlets.

For political opponents who would prefer that certain controversies be forgotten, the permanent availability of such an archive can be deeply inconvenient.

An article published a decade ago can suddenly become relevant again when a politician seeks higher office, when previously undisclosed information emerges, or when historical events are subjected to renewed public scrutiny.

Deleting that history would not merely silence a political voice in the present. It could also deprive readers of access to years of material documenting political controversies and challenging official narratives.

When reached for comment, Stone’s team confirmed that the FBI has been notified of the cyberattack and made aware of the circumstances surrounding the attempted destruction of the website’s extensive archives. Further developments are expected as the incident continues to be examined.

The incident also underscores the growing vulnerability of independent media platforms in an era when cyberattacks can threaten years of published work in a matter of minutes.

Fortunately, the attempt to destroy StoneZONE.com’s extensive archive was unsuccessful.

For Stone, who has weathered countless political battles, years of political persecution and a legal lynching at the hands of the Deep State during the Russia Collusion Hoax, and relentless attempts by his opponents to discredit and silence him, the latest incident represents yet another confrontation in a career defined by political combat.

The website is back online. The archives have survived. And Roger Stone’s political voice has not been silenced.