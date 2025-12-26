History is not merely tardy in dispensing justice, it is derelict. Vindication arrives only after reputations have been immolated, livelihoods obliterated, and the human spirit subjected to sustained institutional cruelty and destruction. Such was the deliberate fate imposed upon Rudy Giuliani in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Recent reports concerning Fulton County Georgia have intensified scrutiny of the administration of the 2020 presidential election there, exposing procedural lapses that fanned long-standing allegations of impropriety. In a December 9, 2025 hearing before the Georgia State Election Board, County officials admitted that they certified approximately 315,000 early ballots without the required poll-worker signatures on tabulator tapes, a clear violation of Georgia law and an egregious breach in the chain of custody that observers use to verify ballot counts and authenticity.

Additionally, the U.S. Justice Department has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to compel Fulton County to turn over used and void ballots, ballot stubs, signature envelopes, and corresponding digital files from the 2020 race, alleging that officials have failed to comply with subpoenas and federal demands for these records. These revelations have triggered renewed debate over election integrity, transparency, and the adequacy of procedural safeguards, even as local authorities and some courts have maintained that errors do not in themselves prove intentional misconduct.

This was no peripheral provocateur or dilettantish agitator grasping for relevance. Rudy Giuliani stood for decades as one of the most formidable public servants of the modern American era. As Chief of Narcotics in the United States Attorneys Office in the Southern District of New York, Rudy Giuliani made the case’s most prosecutors only dream of. He earned the love and loyalty of federal law enforcement officers who still to this day rave about his work and the support they received from him.

As United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, he oversaw an army of Assistant U.S. Attorneys (AUSA’s) who successfully prosecuted criminal syndicates with intensity, he successfully employed the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act of 1970 (RICO) which decimated the Mafia’s command structure, white collar crime and political corruption cases never before saw such ferocity from prosecutors under his leadership, terrorism prosecutions and restoring civic order to a city long suffocated by institutional decay.

As mayor, Rudy Giuliani governed with unapologetic rigor, reclaiming New York from chaos and criminality bringing the city back from near collapse. When the nation was grievously wounded on September 11, 2001 Rudy Giuliani emerged as the embodiment of civic fortitude, earning global admiration for his composure, moral clarity, and unyielding resolve. That is the man the regime resolved to obliterate.

When Giuliani questioned the conduct of the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia, he transgressed an unspoken but sacrosanct prohibition. The response was instantaneous and ruthless. The permanent political class, acting in concert with its media enforcement apparatus, mobilized not to investigate his claims but to annihilate the claimant. Inquiry was forbidden. Scrutiny was taboo. Skepticism itself became an indictable offense.

The press, having long since abdicated its adversarial mandate, did not examine sworn affidavits, surveillance footage, or documented procedural anomalies. It instead engaged in ritualized denunciation. Giuliani was not debated. He was excommunicated. The Fourth Estate did not merely fail its duty. It inverted it, transforming itself into an instrument of coercion rather than illumination.

What Giuliani raised regarding Fulton County was neither speculative nor fanciful. He pointed to sworn testimony from election workers describing ballots processed without proper oversight, to surveillance footage showing ballots being removed from concealed containers after observers had been dismissed, and to documented deviations from established chain of custody protocols. He questioned why ballot processing continued after counting was purportedly halted for the night. He demanded explanations for procedural irregularities that, at minimum, warranted rigorous examination. These were not allegations of belief. They were demands for verification.

Subsequent disclosures have only reinforced the legitimacy of those demands. Investigations, court filings, and public records have revealed persistent failures in ballot accountability, inconsistencies in documentation, and systemic noncompliance with election integrity standards. While institutions have labored to minimize their significance, the cumulative record confirms what Giuliani asserted from the beginning. Transparency was absent. Oversight was compromised. Accountability was evaded.

The declaration that Donald Trump won the 2020 election was sufficient enough to provoke institutional convulsions. But the vehemence of the response betrayed something more corrosive than disagreement, it revealed fear. The central issue was never whether Giuliani’s claims could withstand scrutiny, it was whether scrutiny itself would be permitted. It was not.

What followed was not rebuttal but eradication and vilification of a man who, since the 1970’s, did nothing other than enhance and protect this country. Giuliani’s stature was earned through decades of public service and in one fell swoop he was subjected to a systematic campaign of obliteration. Lawfare supplanted law. Professional banishment replaced debate. Financial asphyxiation became a weapon deployed against him. Public humiliation was deployed as deterrence. This was not an effort to disprove Giuliani’s arguments. It was an object lesson designed to ensure that no one else would dare raise similar questions.

The human toll has been profound. Giuliani, once revered across ideological lines, was transformed in the public imagination into a monstrous simulacrum, a deliberate distortion engineered to justify his destruction. Betrayal metastasized beyond political adversaries to include erstwhile allies who discovered that self preservation was more expedient than solidarity. In Washington, valor such as his is treated as a defect.

The media would like the public to believe that its verdict is conclusive. It is not. Truth is inexorable. It waits while its enemies exhaust themselves in mendacity. Rudy Giuliani was right to challenge a system that demanded uncritical submission while repudiating transparency. He was right to insist that lawful elections constitute the sine qua non of republican legitimacy. He was right to stand firm as the machinery of institutional retribution closed in around him.

Yet righteousness does not reverse devastation. The injuries inflicted upon him personal, professional, financial, and psychological cannot be undone by belated acknowledgments or sotto voce concessions. Ruin is not remedied by footnotes.

All that remains is hope. Hope that Rudy Giuliani can reclaim some measure of peace after enduring deliberate institutional savagery. Hope that the nation he served with distinction will one day confront the enormity of what was done in its name. And hope that others will absorb the lesson embedded in his ordeal. Truth exacts a terrible price, but capitulation exacts far more.

History will render its judgment and when it does it will not absolve those who chose comfort over courage. It will remember Rudy Giuliani not as the monstrous simulacrum propagated by a hostile press, but as a man who stood when standing was perilous, spoke when silence was rewarded, and bore the consequences so that others might yet have the courage to speak.

Rudy Giuliani kept his integrity. He never wavered under pressure. And he was right. Trump won in 2020.