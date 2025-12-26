Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

When I was born, Wagner was the Mayor of NYC. Guiliani was one of the very best Mayors as well as DA's NYC has ever had. Corruption was normal, from the Mayor's Office to the City Councils, to the School Boards, and more. By the 1970s the city was horrible. Crime, graffiti, prostitutes and drug dealers all over the Upper West Side and the City Parks. Garbage strikes. Air pollution. He got rid of the disgusting people with buckets of filthy water and rags pouncing on cars at red lights to wash their car windows. I remember seeing a homeless person living in a big box in front of the Ralph Lauren store on Madison Avenue. Trump helped him take down the 5 families through his knowledge of the building industry. It is beyond a disgrace the way the Dems have tried to destroy him. If the 2020 election wasn't stolen by them, why would they go after someone claiming they did? He deserves a full pardon and restitution.

Roger, Thank you for this article. I believe Rudy is due his restitution, up to and including the $148 million the frauds stole from him. He should get his law license back too. The guilty need to have their just punishment. Shame on everyone involved not only in taking him down but did not have his back. Shame on them.

6 more comments...

