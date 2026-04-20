Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is textbook—challenge the system, and the system pushes back. Not because it’s wrong, but because it’s threatened. When someone starts connecting dots that weren’t supposed to be connected, the reaction isn’t debate—it’s removal. That tells you everything. The real issue isn’t who’s right in the moment—it’s who’s allowed to keep digging. Because once that process starts, it doesn’t stop neatly. It keeps unraveling things people would rather leave buried. That’s why the pressure builds. Not to correct errors—but to contain exposure. And once you see that pattern, it’s hard to unsee it.

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Susan Myers's avatar
Susan Myers
1h

Tulsi is a Rockstar as is Stephen Miller and Pete Hegseth. President Donald Trump has chosen wisely with these intelligent PATRIOTS as their actions are truth tellers and loyal defenders of the US Constitution. The evil Democrats and devious RINOS always try to destroy those who stand with President Trump and his administration of his campaign promises which the American citizens had overwhelmingly voted for. God bless Tulsi Gabbard!

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