Another recent success from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has reignited efforts to oust her from the Trump administration in an effort led by deep state hacks who are playing beat the clock in an attempt to avoid prosecution for their capital crimes.

Gabbard released documents last week exposing the first Trump impeachment proceedings to be a complete and utter fraud. The documents showed that former Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson refused to follow procedure as he investigated communications between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — relying only on fabricated second-hand testimony to build the case for President Trump’s impropriety during what was in actuality a benign call.

“Deep state actors within the Intelligence Community concocted a false narrative that was used by Congress to usurp the will of the American people and impeach the duly-elected President of the United States,” Gabbard said. “Inspector General Atkinson failed to uphold his responsibility to the American people, putting political motivations over the truth. And this, along with the politicization of the whistleblower process by a former CIA employee who was working hand in glove with Democrats in Congress, are egregious examples of the deep state playbook on how to weaponize the Intelligence Community. Exposing these tactics and showing how they undermine the fabric of our democratic republic furthers the critical cause of transparency and accountability and will help prevent future abuse of power.”

While this is not news to those of us who have been following these developments since the outset, for the general public who may not be as well-informed, these disclosures are massive. They provide concrete, irrefutable proof of a conspiracy against President Trump coming from the highest levels of government. These are the types of efforts that are necessary to build credibility to get the public behind prosecutions against Biden and Obama-era officials so they will be able to stick. So why is Gabbard under the gun when she is leading the charge on such a monumental task to secure President Trump’s legacy?

Gabbard is under fire precisely because she is the most dedicated opponent of the deep state within the Trump administration. This is not the first time that she has been on the receiving end of a dishonest smear campaign meant to impugn her character and mute her influence. In Sept. 2025, Gabbard was blamed by the New York Times and Axios for no criminal charges being filed against CIA Director John Brennan because Gabbard wisely removed security clearances for disgraced deep state hacks – an absurd notion that is laughable on its face. RINO U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas is also leading a disgraceful effort to strip the DNI of its authority, giving unrestrained power to CIA and NSA bureaucrats free of Gabbard’s oversight.

Previously, Gabbard exposed sensitive documents that were previously kept under wraps by former National Intelligence Directors, including current CIA Director John Ratcliffe, showing that the genesis of Russia-gate went straight to the top, with former President Barack Hussein Obama having intimate knowledge of the conspiracy, and officials such as Brennan, Comey, former NSA Director James Clapper and others having knowingly pushed faulty intelligence.

The documents declassified by the DNI’s office showed that the faulty intelligence community (IC) assessment framing President Trump as a Russian asset was ordered during a Dec. 2016 meeting of the National Security Council at the direct request of President Obama. The effort was waged despite the IC’s determination that Russia was “probably not trying … to influence the election by using cyber means” and after post-election talking points were developed for DNI James Clapper stating that “foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the US Presidential election outcome.”

Gabbard has worked doggedly to put on the spotlight on the deep state actors and Democrat operatives who plotted Russia-gate as well as election fraud in 2020 where she appeared in person to oversee a raid of election documents at the infamous fraud center of Fulton County, Georgia. Gabbard has released all of the information needed to secure convictions against a host of high-level criminals. It is the officials in the DOJ who are slowrolling prosecutions. Those are the ones who should be pressured to act. Incomprehensibly, it is Gabbard who is under the gun.

The War Party has always it out for Gabbard. Once somewhat-laudable, now utterly-contemptible propaganda artist Laura Loomer—off her schizo meds and working in an official or unofficial capacity for the Netanyahu government—has waged a relentless campaign against Gabbard because of Gabbard’s noted skepticism against endless foreign wars. Gabbard has given no indication she does not support President Trump’s aggressive foreign policy agenda as Trump has made it clear, time and again, he does not plan on entrenched Middle Eastern conflicts. If anyone is trying to subvert President Trump’s foreign policy agenda, it is disingenuous neocons like Loomer who desperately agitate for the Iran conflict to become another forever war at Israel’s behest.

A particularly absurd op/ed was published in American Thinker titled, “It’s Time To Replace DNI Tulsi Gabbard.” The article was penned by Robert F. Turner, a career national security bureaucrat and Conservative Inc. thinktank stooge. It states that Gabbard deserves to be ousted from the Trump administration because she is not a career intelligence operative, used to be a Democrat, met with former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for peace talks and showed inadequate support for Zelensky’s corrupt Ukrainian regime. Turner also irresponsibly speculated without a shred of evidence about Gabbard’s willingness to leak sensitive intelligence with America’s enemies.

Gabbard served her country diligently in the Hawaii Army National Guard. She served as a specialist with the Medical Company, 29th Support Battalion during a 12-month tour in Iraq—receiving a Combat Medical Badge, the Meritorious Service Medal from the United States and the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency for her heroic service. The notion that Gabbard would sell America out to the enemy because she does not adhere to the failed foreign policy orthodoxy is an insult not just to Gabbard but to all of America’s veterans.

The fact that Gabbard is not a toady for the military-industrial complex is what makes her uniquely qualified to lead the ODNI. She is not concerned about getting a cushy job with Raytheon or Lockheed Martin after she leaves Washington D.C. as that ship sailed many years ago. Gabbard has not had the ways of the CIA inculcated into her throughout her career and does not feel beholden to the system in the slightest. That is why she has declassified more documents than any intelligence community official in history.

MAGA must protect Gabbard against all the threats coming her way. She is an invaluable cog within the Administration. There are forces working constantly to sabotage any chance of any deep state criminals associated with Russia-gate, 2020 election fraud or any other of their nefarious, clandestine schemes from being locked behind bars. Nearly a year and a half into Trump’s second term, none of the crooks have even been forced to stand trial. Time is ticking, and Gabbard’s ouster would all but ensure that they escape culpability. The Deep State must be defanged, and Gabbard’s presence in ths administration is needed to accomplish this gargantuan task.