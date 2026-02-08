Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Mark Parrish
There is no doubt that Bidenomics was a major contributor to our current situation. However, this is a problem that dates back to at least 1913 and the Jekyll Island fiasco. Then there was Nixon taking us off the gold standard and blaming it on foreign mischief.

As a child in the early 60's, my dad could work a job and feed a family of 5. By the late 80's, I was married and was being told you can't raise a family on 1 income anymore. Between 1989 and 2020 I spend a total of 26 years working 2 jobs so that my wife could be home and raise kids without the abomination called "daycare". The kids are grown now and doing quite well. My wife and I never thought we would be as comfortable financially as we are today.

Democrats and Republicans have been draining the middle class for decades. Republicans do it slowly while the Democrats act like sharks in a feeding frenzy. This is not R vs D. This is the American people vs the Washington establishment. When will we ever drain them?

Harrington. III: Littell
Their entire premise is to destroy Freedom and individualism.

The communists implanted in our own country have sought to overthrow what we love, they seek to undermine uSA’ll.

To destroy the beacon on the hill and extinguish the light we are to the world.

The party in control isnt the dema or repubs nor the uniparty, they are all just puppets. It’s all about money and control…they care not about you nor your children.

We The People are responsible for this and must discontinue support of the corruption within Our 3 stage system of government.

We must take back our counties, en mass, 1 person at a time.

Not with tax protest or overthrow. No we do so with a demand that those sworn to uphold the Constitution and protect this land of freedom do so or be removed.

This demand must coincide with an end to taxation of personal property. All governments get enough revenue from commercial taxation and tariffs!

We must have accountability for the fraud and corruption in our midst. Remove the foreign owned voting machines and the reveal those who sold their souls to allow them in to be used in the first place. And with this an end to the manipulation of our “S”elections. I call for small 1000 voter precincts, paper ballots, counted that night.

These are just the first steps we must take to regain control of our country and the world.

