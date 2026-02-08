Inflation does not descend upon a nation like a thunderstorm. It is not an act of God. It is not a cosmic misfortune. Inflation is engineered, it is designed and it is imposed. Under President Biden it has become a deliberate instrument of economic subjugation aimed squarely at the American middle class.

For generations the middle class formed the ballast of the Republic. It stabilized the ship of state. It funded the schools. It filled the churches. It bought homes. It saved for retirement. It believed that diligence would be rewarded and thrift would be honored. Today, that belief is being methodically pulverized.

Every trip to the grocery store is a reminder. Every visit to the gas pump is a rebuke. Every utility bill is a reprimand. Wages limp forward while prices sprint. The American family runs a marathon with a sack of bricks strapped to its back, while Washington elites sip champagne and lecture the public about patience. This did not happen by accident.

When a government floods the economy with newly conjured money, purchasing power is diluted. When energy production is throttled by ideological environmental zealotry costs cascade through every sector. When regulation metastasizes, compliance expenses are passed to consumers. When government spending becomes orgiastic debt becomes destiny.

The architects of this calamity sit comfortably in climate controlled offices and gated communities. They include the mandarins of the Federal Reserve who pretend that inflation is a mysterious phenomenon rather than the predictable consequence of monetary recklessness. They include the technocrats of the World Economic Forum who openly fantasize about a future in which ordinary people own nothing and rent everything. They include figures such as Klaus Schwab who speaks with chilling candor about reshaping humanity itself while dismissing national sovereignty as an antiquated inconvenience.

Biden’s inflation operates like an invisible tax. It is levied not by congressional vote but by bureaucratic fiat. It strikes hardest at those who can least afford it. The wealthy hedge against inflation with assets. The political class insulates itself with power. The middle class is left to absorb the blow with shrinking savings and mounting anxiety.

Consider the atrocious inversion; the same politicians who created the crisis now posture as saviors. They propose more spending to fix the damage caused by spending. They prescribe more regulation to cure the harm inflicted by regulation. It is the economic equivalent of pouring gasoline on a house fire and then blaming the homeowner for owning matches.

Inflation corrodes more than wallets. It corrodes character. It erodes hope. It transforms long term planning into a fool’s errand. Why save when money decays? Why invest when rules shift arbitrarily? Why strive when the finish line keeps moving?

The result is not merely economic distress. It is social destabilization. A population trapped in perpetual financial distress becomes easier to control. Dependency grows. Self reliance withers. The citizen gradually morphs into a supplicant. This is not compassion. This is not equity. This is not progress. It is economic feudalism.

Biden’s apologists insist that inflation is global. They neglect to mention that America’s policies magnify it. They ignore the obvious truth that energy independence restrains prices, while energy scarcity inflates them. They evade the fact that open borders depress wages, while endless foreign entanglements siphon resources from domestic prosperity.

What does it say about a government that can locate trillions for foreign wars but cannot stabilize grocery prices for its own citizens?

What does it say about a ruling class that lectures working families about sacrifice while enjoying record stock portfolios?

What does it say about a president who claims to champion the middle class while presiding over its systematic impoverishment.

Inflation is the canary in the coal mine. It signals a deeper rot. A political class untethered from reality. A bureaucracy insulated from consequences. A governing ideology that views ordinary Americans not as stakeholders but as obstacles.

History teaches that nations rarely collapse from invasion. They collapse from internal decay. Currency debasement has toppled empires. From ancient Rome to modern Venezuela, the pattern repeats with monotonous regularity. When money becomes meaningless, trust evaporates. When trust evaporates, legitimacy disintegrates.

The American middle class does not need lectures. It does not need slogans. It does not need performative empathy. It needs an economic policy rooted in production, not plunder. In abundance, not artificial scarcity. In sovereignty, not globalist submission.

Biden’s inflation is not merely a policy failure. It is a moral failure. It represents a conscious choice to prioritize ideology over livelihood, internationalist fantasies over national well being, and bureaucratic power over human dignity.

The middle class built this country. It fought its wars. It paid its taxes. It raised its children to love the Republic. It deserves better than to be slowly bled dry by an economic regime that treats suffering as collateral damage.

The question is not whether Biden’s inflation is hurting the middle class. The question is how much longer the middle class will tolerate being sacrificed on the altar of globalist ambition. Because a people can endure hardship and a people can endure adversity, but a people will not endure deliberate betrayal forever.