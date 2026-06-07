Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Roger Stone’s point is obvious: imagine this case with Trump’s name attached. The media would run documentaries, congressional specials, front-page timelines, Netflix series, and daily “democracy in crisis” panels. But because the beneficiary was Obama’s 2012 campaign—and because Obama himself was not charged or shown to have knowingly directed the scheme—the story gets buried in the back pages. Fine, keep the legal distinctions clean. Obama was not charged. But foreign money was illegally routed into his reelection operation, according to the convictions. The same press that hallucinated Russian collusion treated this real case like a clerical error. That is the scandal.

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Patrick Chine's avatar
Patrick Chine
2h

So Massie being taken down by Zionist donor money is okay? That is foreign influence, regardless of where they reside. Kind of like Omar claiming she is a Congresswoman when her loyalties are with Somalia and financial fraud schemes.

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