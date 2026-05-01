Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann
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This is why Trump is different. He doesn’t just read indictments—he reads power. Biden’s DOJ helped bury a pro-American Honduran ally while Honduras drifted toward China. Trump looked at the same battlefield and moved decisively: pardon Hernández, back Asfura, threaten aid, restore leverage, and yank Honduras back toward America. That is not reckless. That is statecraft. The prosecution itself looks rotten—murderer cooperators, shifting stories, missing evidence, and a Chapo bribe tale that strains belief. Trump understood the bigger truth: America cannot let lawfare hand strategic territory to Beijing. He acted, and Honduras is moving back our way.

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