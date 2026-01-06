Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ernie's avatar
Ernie
6hEdited

And let’s not forget the SmartMatic software developed by Chavez and continued by Maduro to affect untold numbers of worldwide elections over the last 20 or so years.

https://open.substack.com/pub/jessicareedkraus?r=2f3df4&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patrick Chine's avatar
Patrick Chine
5h

Excellent post.

Time to press hard on smaller, modular nuclear facilities. Paid hatchet men lie with respect to the viability, the cost, and the safety of new nuclear powerplants because their financiers are invested in fossil fuels. The higher the percentage of energy supplied by nuclear, the safer and cleaner the environment is for the citizens. Also, the bottom falls out on the demand for fossil fuels, which undercuts Putin's efforts, as well as cuts off some of the cash flow to the Arab nations that fund attacks on US property and citizens, both at home and abroad. It is a win-win scenario for the American public.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture