Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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pat hollingworth's avatar
pat hollingworth
1m

Staged by whom? Come on - ridiculous - sounds like something a Trump hater would say - obviously very sad to be filled with that much hate that you wish death on someone by pretending it was fake

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Mid class partisan's avatar
Mid class partisan
5m

It’s embarrassing, or it was staged. Probably staged.

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