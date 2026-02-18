Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The SAVE America Act is not revolutionary—it’s foundational. Citizenship is the entry point to political sovereignty. If you cannot verify membership in the political body, you cannot sustain confidence in its outcomes. Requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections is not extremism; it’s structural coherence. Every functioning system has thresholds. Banks verify identity. Airlines verify identity. Nations must verify identity at the ballot box. The real danger isn’t asking for documentation—it’s allowing doubts to fester unchecked. A republic survives on legitimacy. Legitimacy survives on clarity. Election integrity isn’t partisan. It’s prerequisite. Results don’t matter if half the country doubts the process.

Patrick Chine's avatar
Patrick Chine
1h

Seems reasonable. If DEMs are the ones opposing, probably a good idea.

