Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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MeriBear's avatar
MeriBear
3h

The assassinations of the Kennedy brothers were the most critical defining events of the post WWII Boomer generation. Who knows what our country would have been like today had JFK gone on to serve a second term, and perhaps RFK serving after him? I absolutely believe, after all I have read beginning with David Lifton’s *Best Evidence* and then many others, that LBJ had the motive, the opportunity, and the mindset to eliminate the hated Kennedys for his own political ambitions. That said, I agree with Mr. Winey that the faux pandemic to enable the steal of the 2020 presidential election and the covert excuse to introduce the population-decimating, misnamed “vaccine” that has killed and is still killing people across generations, along with causing miscarriage and infertility, should be laid directly on Fauci’s doorstep. However, Fauci should not just be convicted as the source of the Covid hoax (remember, they stopped counting flu and pneumonia in March 2020?), but also for the AIDS epidemic and the deaths of many young men in the 1980’s that he exacerbated with his poison cure, just like he did with Remdisavir during Covid.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

They told Americans to shut up and accept the story. That is always the tell. RFK Jr. looked at the evidence and reached the obvious conclusion: Sirhan may have fired shots, but he could not have fired the fatal shot behind his father’s ear from one inch away while standing in front of him. Physics matters. Autopsies matter. Witnesses matter. The government needed a lone gunman, fast. The evidence gave us something else: a pantry full of chaos, a mystery woman shouting “we shot him,” and a security guard standing where the fatal shooter had to be. The truth is still bleeding.

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