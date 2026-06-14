Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Angelus Irae ☩'s avatar
Angelus Irae ☩
5h

Conspiracy theorists right again!

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Adam Saldaña's avatar
Adam Saldaña
4h

The citizen is considered a nothing by the bureaucratic system we live under. The citizen is a pest and held in contempt.

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