True Black Republican Derrick Gibson On Why Black America Is Turning To Donald Trump - The StoneZONE

TRUE BLACK REPUBLICAN Derrick Gibson joins The StoneZONE to talk about why Black-American voters are increasingly turning to Donald Trump.

Gibson, a businessman, family man and father talks about Trump’s criminal justice reforms, as well as what he called “the Black community’s realization that our economic opportunities were better under Donald Trump.”

Gibson told Stone, who was joined by his co-host, Slingshot.News Editor-In-Chief Troy Smith, that Trump’s “Platinum Plan” to empower the Black community by creating new minority-owned businesses is the right formula to ensure economic growth in both the Black community and our inner cities.

Stone pointed out that many of the steps in Trump’s 2016 “Platinum Plan” was derived from the “Black Capitalism” plan successfully used by President Richard M. Nixon in the economic renovation of many inner cities. These gains would sadly later be lost under the policies of Democrats.

ALEX STONE—described as “Roger Stone’s Adopted Nephew” drops in to talk about why everyone needs Jesus Christ and the Bible in their life.

