Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Kuhlenschmidt's avatar
James Kuhlenschmidt
10h

Lowest of the low

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Sholl's avatar
Mary Sholl
9h

Weissmann should be disbarred and prosecuted for this and other crimes. Disgusting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture