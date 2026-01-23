A persistent rumor that has been circulating on social media in recent weeks is that former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy will be taking over for Attorney General Pam Bondi. Many Trump supporters are understandably frustrated at the lack of progress made by the Department of Justice to indict deep state spooks for the crimes committed in Russia-gate, the Jan. 6 fed-surrection, the 2020 stolen election and other treasonous acts that have occurred.

I have maintained my support for Bondi wholeheartedly. I have known her for decades and understand her to be a diligent patriot. I, too, am frustrated by the DOJ’s inactivity regarding crucial prosecutions. There is a tremendous amount of institutional rot that is keeping these well-protected men and women from being brought to justice. That is being churned out under Bondi, and it must be done faster. But one thing is clear: Trey Gowdy is NOT the man for this crucial job.

Gowdy is most well-known for giving strongly worded speeches while leading an investigative committee for the Benghazi scandal as a Congressman. In the age of mega outrages such as Russia-gate and 2020 presidential election fraud, Benghazi seems like it might have occurred generations ago. But the incident happened on Sept. 11, 2012 when Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens and three other Americans were brutally murdered in a terrorist attack on the U.S. consulate in Libya that was woefully underprotected and undersecured. The Obama administration failed to anticipate the attack and then deliberately misled the public by blaming the terrorist assault on a YouTube video.

Unimpressed with the lies from the Obama administration, the ball was in Gowdy’s court to get answers and results. He frequently pounded the podium and threw red meat at the angry Tea Party base. Gowdy amassed quite the following as a result of his theatrics, but then no accountability ever occurred. No prosecutions or real answers came as a result of the Benghazi hearings. Gowdy refused to assign blame to Clinton or any other Obama official in the aftermath of the lengthy, expensive public investigation. It was classic GOP establishment theatre – with political hacks playing beat the clock until the issue could be swept under the rug. Afterwards, Gowdy called himself “an utter, unmitigated failure,” a rare instance in which we find ourselves in total agreement.

When President Trump came down the golden escalator and changed the face of politics forever, Gowdy’s tough-guy facade cracked almost immediately. He joined the chorus of the anti-Trumpers hoping to keep President Trump on the outs. When their gatekeeping attempts failed, they attempted to subvert him while he was in office. In 2018, then-Congressman Gowdy, along with former House Speaker Paul Ryan, were the loudest defenders of Russia-gate spying on President Trump, arguing that the FBI was correct to use informants to infiltrate President Trump’s inner circle as part of their expansive fishing expedition based on faulty intelligence.

“I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do,” Gowdy said in a Fox News interview regarding Russia-gate. “It has nothing to do with Donald Trump.”

Gowdy incredulously stated that the FBI was actually working to clear President Trump’s name during their Russia-gate farce – a laughable notion at the time that has been proven abjectly false as more documents have come out exposing the depths of the conspiracy.

“It was President Trump himself who said, No. 1, ‘I didn’t collude with Russia, but if anyone connected with my campaign did, I want the FBI to find that out,’” Gowdy said. “It looks to me like the FBI was doing what President Trump said I want you to do — find it out.”

This, alone, is disqualifying as it shows how Gowdy is imbecilic and naive at best, but more likely was running cover for the deep state the whole time – as indicated by his desire to suppress the Mueller Report that cleared President Trump of any Russian collusion claims. Gowdy’s comments about CIA Director John Brennan years later further expose his true colors, calling Brennan a liar but stating that he should be “shamed” rather than locked up for his capital offenses shows how Gowdy uses weasel tactics to protect federal crooks.

“Handcuffs are not the only way we meed out accountability. There’s shame, there’s history. It’s not just prison. There is other ways we meed out accountability. And the fact that somebody’s not wearing handcuffs does not, to me, think that what they did is okay because it wasn’t,” Gowdy said during a FOX News panel.

After bailing from Congress amidst an exodus of RINOs in 2019, Gowdy took a nice well-paying job on Fox News, reinventing himself as a moderate pundit and adopting a similar look and style to Rachel Maddow. Gowdy’s “transition” did not serve him well in terms of rebuilding his waning credibility, to put it mildly. When Gowdy was hocking his book, Doesn’t Hurt to Ask, he did an anti-Trump media tour, even appearing on the show of reviled Trump hater and vaxx pusher Stephen Colbert to trash President Trump’s impact on the Republican Party.

“It’s not the Republican Party I grew up with… Conservatism tells people what they ought to hear. Populism tells people what they want to hear… I’m a conservative, and you know, sometimes it gets difficult to see what the party platform is,” Gowdy said during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in Aug. 2020.

In that same interview with Colbert, Gowdy also criticized President Trump for not forcing face diapers onto the faces of Americans when COVID hysteria reached a fever pitch.

“I do wear a mask… I would have liked for [President Trump] to have embraced the goodness, the propriety of wearing masks sooner,” Gowdy told Colbert.

Just last year, Gowdy came out forcefully against the 2nd Amendment, claiming that jettisoning fundamental rights was necessary for “protecting children” following a mass shooting of kids by a transgender maniac in a Catholic church in Minnesota.

“The only way to stop it is to identify the shooter ahead of time or keep the weapons out of their hands,” he said. “And so we’re going to have to have a conversation of freedom versus protecting children. I mean how many school shootings does it take before we’re going to have a conversation about keeping firearms out,” Gowdy said, adding that “it’s always a young, white male” to add some revolting wokeness to his anti-constitutional rant.

The rumor mill pushing Gowdy as an AG candidate is likely an op to reroute the DOJ and erase the good work that is currently being done behind the scenes to enact serious structural reform. The notion of Gowdy as AG is inspiring intense rage by MAGA partisans on the X platform right now, and for good reason. Gowdy is a Paul Ryan Republican who was rightfully swept out of the Party in the age of Trump to the betterment of mankind. He must stay relegated to his FOX News echo chamber, far away from any role in the Trump administration or within Republican politics.