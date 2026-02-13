Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Chine's avatar
Patrick Chine
15h

Great article. I live in Europe and the old guard that Dutchman Ronald Bernard exposes in his 2017 podcasts are hypocrites and often arrogant. The Rothschild banking clan assumed the USA would protect their investments and provide military might to conflicts generated for the sole purpose of selling weapons and running up public debt (as Kay Griggs, ex-wife of assassin General Griggs, spoke of in her 1998 podcasts). Although Bibi has considerable influence on Donald's decision-making, always to the detriment of Americans and the American military, Trump was correct to force the hand of Denmark, even though it gave Macron a chance to be a paper tiger.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Krauklis's avatar
Mark Krauklis
17h

The government of Denmark are all 🤪 hypocrites and liars. They have never done a damn thing for Denmark and it's people.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture