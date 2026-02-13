As President Donald Trump maneuvers to take strategic control over Greenland for key U.S. national security priorities, Denmark has responded with incredulity, alleging potential violations of their sovereignty and arguing that no country has the right to take away their land.

And yet, that is exactly what Denmark and their globalist partners did to Serbs in the Balkans.

In March 1999, the NATO alliance, led by the Clinton administration in the US and joined by Denmark, initiated a war against Serbia, blaming them for the ongoing civil war in the Balkans. In typical fashion, the globalist war machine looked at a conflict, saw an opportunity, picked a side and then caused untold death and destruction in the region with negative ramifications that persist to this day.

After NATO’s brutal 78-day bombing campaign on Serbia that left many thousands of dead and wounded, Belgrade was forced to back down. The globalist bombing effort followed a sanctions regime imposed on Yugoslavia by both the US and European Union, causing economic devastation that disproportionately impacted the Serbian people. In the aftermath of the NATO incursion, the sovereignty of Serbia was violated as the country was carved up due to foreign influence.

The NATO occupiers took measures to forcefully remove the legal institutions of Serbia from part of its own territory. The chaos that ensued saw near the total ethnic cleansing of minority Christian Serbs by the majority-Albanian Muslim population. The liberation of Kosovo had become a cause du jour of liberal interventionists. Aided by a constant stream of propaganda from the Western media, “democracy” would soon be imposed on the Serbs with heinous consequences.

After the war, the United Nations passed Resolution 1244 to create the framework that would eventually lead to the new nation of Kosovo. The Kumanovo Military Technical Agreement was also passed under the pretext of creating peace between Serbs and Albanian Muslims with the UN as the overseer. As the Serbs were repressed, the Albanian Muslims in Kosovo were able to gain momentum and exploit the foreign assistance to fully secede from Serbia in 2008.

The US and many European countries immediately recognized Kosovo’s unlawful secession from Serbia, even though it violated Resolution 1244 and the Kumanovo Agreement, with Denmark being among them. This exercise in nationbuilding and international meddling is still widely considered a victory by the globalists, as Albanian Muslims in Kosovo were cast as a repressed group. Meanwhile, back in reality, Kosovo has emerged as a hub for illegal drugs, guns, human trafficking and gang activity that has spilled out across all of Europe.

When it comes to the globalists, they routinely operate on double standards based upon the whims of distant elites. As President Trump talks about offering a better deal to Greenland, he is treated like an autocrat, a conqueror and an aggressor. When Denmark and the NATO forces bombed Serbia into oblivion and empowered radical Muslims to seize power, it was considered an act of liberation, democracy and peace. This is exactly the foreign policy status quo that President Trump was put into the White House to upend.

Whereas Serbia lays claim to Kosovo going back to the 12th Century, Denmark’s claim on Greenland is far more tenuous. The Danes colonized Greenland in the 18th Century, keeping it woefully underdeveloped for centuries. The native population of Greenland are the indigenous Inuits which make up roughly 90 percent of the population while the Danish make up only about 10 percent of the population. Although the Danish constitution formally ended Greenland’s position as a colony in 1953, it has never been granted independence, and Europe’s actions in recent weeks shows they very much still consider Greenland to be their vassal.

As President Trump wisely noted, he is not constrained by so-called international law. He is constrained only by the Constitution of the United States. The U.S. Constitution allowed for the expansion of America westward through Thomas Jefferson’s Louisiana Purchase. Similarly, the Constitution allows for President Trump to take Greenland, and there is no moral high ground upon which Denmark and the rest of Europe can stand to oppose him. Their war crimes in the Balkans and against the Serbian people serve as a testament to that.