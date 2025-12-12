With less than a week before the Honduran national elections, President Donald Trump emphatically endorsed Nationalist Party (PNH) candidate Tito Asfura, the most conservative candidate running in what was predicted to be a closely contested race against Liberal Party contender Salvador Nasralla and LIBRE Party contender Rixi Moncada, both of whom President Trump accused of conspiring with one another to keep Honduras’ far-left government in place.

“The man who is standing up for Democracy, and fighting against Maduro, is Tito Asfura, the Presidential Candidate of the National Party,” President Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“The only real friend of Freedom in Honduras is Tito Asfura. Tito and I can work together to fight the Narcocommunists, and bring needed aid to the people of Honduras,” President Trump continued.

“His chief opponent is Rixi Moncada, who says Fidel Castro is her idol,” Trump added, noting that “the Communists are trying to trick the people by running a third Candidate, Salvador Nasralla,” who President Trump said was “pretending to be an anti-Communist only for the purposes of splitting Asfura’s vote.”

Nasralla previously served as Vice President of Honduras under outgoing President Xiomara Castro of the LIBRE Party. Stone Cold Truth has profiled Xiomara Castro’s deep ties to Venezuelan drug dealers, her hostile anti-American attitudes, and her LIBRE Party taking narcoterrorist blood money to fund party operations. Nasralla had a public split with the LIBRE Party, defecting to the Liberals, but many, including President Trump, believed that this was all an elaborate ruse for the purposes of keeping the LIBRE Party in power despite the overwhelming unpopularity of their socialist policies among the Honduran population.

Troubling developments in the wake of the Honduran presidential election show that the relationship between Nasralla and the LIBRE Party never subsided as they work together to unlawfully reverse the outcome. With the official results showing Asfura securing a narrow victory over Nasralla and the LIBRE Party communist Moncada coming in a distant third place, Xiomara Castro announced that she would be unilaterally nullifying the elections.

“The Honduran people must never accept elections marked by interference, manipulation and blackmail … Sovereignty is not negotiable, democracy is not surrendered,” Castro said, also accusing President Trump of “interference … when he threatened the Honduran people that if they voted for a brave and patriotic candidate of the Liberal party, Rixi Moncada, there would be consequences.”

The Arcadia Foundation, an independent, US-based nonprofit centered around safeguarding democracy in third-world nations, castigated Xiomara Castro’s coup allegation as an attempted power grab meant to sow preemptive seeds of doubt with the election results before they are officially announced.

“With the vote count still underway and almost complete, and without the National Electoral Council (CNE), the autonomous and legally competent authority, having issued the official declaration of results, the head of state has attempted to usurp a power that does not belong to her, discrediting the process in advance, calling for its rejection, and de facto replacing the verdict of the ballot box with the will of the Executive and the leadership of the ruling party,” the Arcadia Foundation stated, adding that Xiomara Castro’s words are “not a mere ‘political opinion’ nor a criticism of the electoral body’s performance: it is a direct attempt to place the presidency above the law and to nullify the very meaning of suffrage.”

An announcement from Xiomara Castro’s husband, former President Mel Zelaya, reveals the sinister plot behind the LIBRE Party’s maneuvering. Zelaya announced that, according to the LIBRE Party’s count of the votes, Nasralla is the rightful winner and should be the President of Honduras.

“I consulted our candidate Rixi Moncada to provide this information because, according to our own national count of presidential ballots, ballot by ballot, the winner of the presidency is Salvador Alejandro César Nasralla Salum,” Mel Zelaya wrote in an X post.

This should come as no surprise considering Nasralla’s sordid history with the LIBRE Party. In 2017, Nasralla was the LIBRE Party’s presidential nominee, losing in a closely contested election to incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who would be subsequently extradited to the U.S. following his term in 2021 where he would be convicted on drug trafficking charges as part of an illicit deal between the LIBRE Party and Biden/Harris administration. Hernandez was recently pardoned by President Trump.

In the 2021 presidential election, Nasralla ran for the presidency once more but ultimately cut a deal with current president Xiomara Castro to drop out of the race and serve as her Vice President. By making this deal with the devil, Nasralla essentially merged his political faction, the Savior Party of Honduras (PSH), with the LIBRE Party in the hopes of holding sway over Congress, which has been fractured by Xiomara Castro’s belligerent and incompetent rule.

Nasralla remained Vice President under Castro for over two years, only resigning when it came time for him to announce his run for the Presidency out of conflict-of-interest concerns. Nasralla did not resign in protest of the authoritarian communists. As the LIBRE Party laid waste to the country, Nasralla was at the center of the carnage, doing nothing to stop the indignities being suffered by the Hondurans.

Nasralla has put on an act, drawing from his years as a television personality, to falsely position himself as a centrist reformer. In hatching this nefarious scheme to split the vote and confuse the voting public in an attempt to keep the Trump-backed PNH out of office, Nasralla worked hand-in-hand with the reviled Zelaya family, and they have now publicly united in one final desperate gambit to prevent the national renewal of Honduras.

Before President Trump forcefully endorsed Asfura for President, Nasralla was publicly signaling that he would restore relations with America. In September, Nasralla traveled to Washington D.C. and attempted to curry favor with the lawmakers in what was framed as a goodwill mission. In his video, Nasralla, sporting perhaps the worst toupee in hemispheric history, called for election results to be respected, a demand which he has since performed an about-face after it became clear he would not win. Nasralla now demands a full recount, which former Congressman Matt Gaetz warns will be the opportunity the communists exploit to seize the country from the people.

Without President Trump’s endorsement of Asfura, it is likely that the LIBRE Party’s plan to split the vote and consolidate power would have worked. It is also worth noting that President Trump’s interest in Honduras lies firmly within his America First mandate. Honduras under the yoke of leftist tyranny will remain in abject destitution, meaning more migrants will be escaping the country and coming north for government benefits provided to them by the Democrats. It will mean that their government is aligned with Venezuelan narcoterrorists, keeping drugs and other contraband traveling unfettered through the U.S. southern border to poison the blood of America.

President Trump may have heroically stopped the steal from occurring in Honduras, but he now must deal with the aftermath. It is necessary to advance strategic U.S. foreign policy goals for President Trump to act decisively to prevent the overthrow of the Honduran election. The State Department should consider intervening to make sure that the communists cannot seize control, and their puppet, Salvador Nasralla – El Camaleón Comunista – cannot engineer a takeover, sending the nation of Honduras into a constitutional crisis and creating the conditions for despair that will undermine President Trump’s America First agenda in the homeland.