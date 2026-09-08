Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1d

Hernández went from serving a 45-year American prison sentence to returning home and securing dismissal of his Honduran corruption charges. Trump’s pardon made his release possible; the Honduran judge subsequently found insufficient evidence connecting him to the alleged misuse of public funds. The political backdrop also changed: Trump backed Nasry Asfura, whose National Party now holds the presidency. These developments are a reversal of political persecution. What has already changed is concrete: Hernández is home, the Honduran charges have been dismissed, and Trump has returned ordered liberty to the Americas.

Reply
Share
Hello's avatar
Hello
1d

Bolsanero case next?

Netanyahu case?

LePen?

Georgescu?

Khan?

Biden Administration was busy helping socialist communist pro China parties worldwide… Obama too

Honduran Hernandes was great! Thank you Roger!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture