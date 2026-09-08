A Honduran court has unilaterally dropped all charges against former President Juan Orlando Hernandez (JOH), who received a full pardon from President Donald Trump last year after being ensnared in a conspiracy by the Biden-era deep state coercing testimony from narcotraffickers who JOH had been responsible for incarcerating.

The now-deposed communist government slapped charges of fraud and money laundering on Hernandez as part of the comprehensive effort to railroad him and destroy his reputation.

“This chapter of political persecution has now ended,” Hernandez said after the charges were dismissed. “Those who orchestrated this operation not only wanted to see me banished from Honduras forever, never to return, but they were determined to leave my family on the street.”

It is now an undeniable fact that President Trump’s pardon of JOH changed the course of Latin American history.

JOH was extradited to the U.S. due to an extradition treaty that he personally approved to help fight crime in the region. JOH was triumphed in bipartisan fashion as a hard-nosed reformer and ally of American interests, but that changed after he emerged as a top President Trump ally in the fight to repel migrants flooding across the U.S. southern border.

After he left office in 2022, the incoming far-left LIBRE Party regime of Xiomara Castro colluded with the Biden administration to get JOH removed. They worked together to get their pound of flesh in the retaliatory efforts against all those who helped the Trump administration achieve their successes.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris strutted around with Castro amidst her inauguration. They intended to usher in the liberal future of Honduras with the country’s first female president at the helm. But unfortunately for the Biden/Harris regime, Castro proved to be stunningly corrupt and incompetent.

Whereas the criminal case against JOH relied mostly on dubious second-and-third hand accounts, Castro’s own family was caught on video negotiating bribes with drug dealers to fund LIBRE Party operations. For some reason, the Biden administration looked the other way regarding Castro white doing everything in its power to engineer a guilty verdict against JOH.

When the show trial against JOH was ultimately successful, it appeared to shut the door on any hope for freedom in Honduras. The communist government had all the momentum, the National Party base was demoralized, and far-left communists had successfully infiltrated the Liberal Party of Honduras to effectively rig the system.

Enter President Donald J. Trump at the 11th Hour. He changed the game less than week before the election, issuing a full-throated endorsement of the National Party’s presidential candidate Tito Asfura. He also called out the communist collusion between Asfura’s competitors, Roxi Moncada of the LIBRE Party and Liberal Party’s effeminate botox-cheeked Salvador Nasrallah donning his infamous plaster-cast hair piece.

This began to change the dynamics of the race as more Hondurans were once again considering the National Party, but it would be the JOH bump that would tip the scales toward victory. When President Trump shocked the world and announced he would be pardoning JOH, it showed every disaffected Honduran patriot that their voice mattered.

When JOH was hauled off from his home in front of the cameras by an army of police officers, it was a garish display meant to subjugate every Honduran who cared about law and order and conservative values. It was a forceful demonstration that their voice no longer mattered, and they were doomed to watch their country morph into Venezuela before their very eyes.

President Trump inspired the decent people of Honduras. When hundreds of TikTok videos were produced of entire villages celebrating and holding raucous spontaneous celebrations in response to the news, it became obvious that what we were being told about JOH was far from the truth. This was a man celebrated as a hero by his people, not a pariah or an outcast.

When JOH finally made his valiant return to Honduras, he received a welcome like few would have imagined. Tens of thousands rallied to demonstrate their national pride and celebrate the restoration of their sovereignty. With the dismissal of his charges, doubt no longer lingers regarding JOH’s innocence. His record is now fully cleared, and the dawn of the Honduran people has come.

The JOH saga is far from over. Democrats have vowed to get revenge after being humiliated and besmirched by the JOH pardon. If they gain political power in the midterms, they boast that they will come after myself and others who advocated for the freeing of JOH, spinning a conspiracy out of whole cloth. Despite the exhaustive amount of proof indicating that JOH was framed, they will abuse the levers of power to give the opposite impression.

But in the eyes of the Honduran people, there is not a shadow of a doubt regarding JOH’s innocence. The specter hanging over JOH and his family has been removed. They can live in peace now. And Honduras is set to become a foundational cornerstone of the Donroe Doctrine that is eradicating leftism in the Western Hemisphere. That is the legacy of the JOH pardon, and it is indeed a beautiful one.