Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Alan's avatar
Alan
4h

Maduro's trial will be very similar.

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Spanky Tennyson's avatar
Spanky Tennyson
4h

It is the prosecution who should be disbarred and it is these Sons O B’s who should reside in the Federal Penitentiary for the next 45 years.

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