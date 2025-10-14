I supported Florida House Speaker Marco Rubio when he defeated one of the greatest political switch hitters of all time, Governor Charlie Crist for the Republican US Senate nomination in 2010 at the height of the tea party era.

The Bush Machine in Florida was vehemently opposed to Rubio when he ran for president in 2016. Although I was a strong supporter of Donald Trump, I also felt that Rubio had every right to run, and the wait-your-turn sense of entitlement surrounding Jeb Bush’s inevitable candidacy was offensive.

Because Rubio rose from the politics of Miami-Dade, he has always been a strong anti-communist particularly in regard to Cuba and this hemisphere, which is why I have always liked him. Now, Rubio is fulfilling his potential by expertly implementing President Trump’s America First foreign policy in the role of Secretary of State.

Building on his impressive resume, Rubio has taken an intent interest in stopping communism in the Western Hemisphere that no administration since the days of Reagan has embarked upon with a lot of damage to undo from the recent past. The Biden regime supported governments in Latin America based almost solely on their adherence to the woke agenda, even if it meant harming U.S. national security interests.

It did not matter if a regime like Xiomara Castro’s in Honduras raised drug money to obtain power and freely allowed planes to carry narcotics from Venezuela into her country. As long as she repeated the correct liberal buzzwords, she would remain in the good graces of the Biden regime. Colombian President Gustavo Petro did photo ops with former President Joe Biden talking about their efforts to combat climate change. Meanwhile, the country is a haven for the production of cocaine, but Petro was able to undermine cocaine interdiction policies supported by the U.S. unabated as long as he posed for photo ops and spoke paeans in favor of lofty globalist objectives.

The Biden regime also put a puppet regime in place in Guatemala, one that they knew would do little if anything to curb the flow of migrants. Former Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei was ignored by the Biden administration, most notably Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, when he asked for help with the migrant problem in his country. The Biden regime was busy plotting a color revolution to oust Giammattei and replace him with pro-globalist moderate Bernardo Arévalo, the current president.

Under the Trump administration, the objectives have flipped from that of their predecessor. President Trump and Secretary Rubio have not hesitated to rile entrenched corrupt government leaders in Latin America. They have challenged the status quo all over. Whereas previously, firebrands like President Javier Milei of Argentina and President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador were regularly chastised as radical and authoritarian, they have been embraced by the Trump administration as the answer to communism in the region. It is catching on as more right-leaning parties gain traction all across Latin America.

Milei and Bukele have emerged as counterweights to the region’s communist bulwark, Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro. Maduro as well as his predecessor Hugo Chavez have turned Venezuela from being South America’s most prosperous country into a backward, destitute nation with a barely functioning socialist system. They have been allowed to persist for decades, taking the mantle from Cuba to become the most malignant nation in the region, but a more aggressive approach led by Rubio has left them reeling.

Under Rubio, South American drug gangs, including the infamous Venezuelan Tren de Aragua, have been designated as terrorist entities, allowing them to receive the full force of the federal government. An extremely popular bombing campaign targeting narco boats affiliated with the Venezuelan regime has commenced as a result. Traffickers are beginning to understand that there will be major consequences if they continue their behavior against the national security interests of the U.S.

Whereas previous secretaries of state were concerned with “nation-building” in Middle Eastern hellholes and bringing democracy to illiterate cave-dwellers, Rubio is concerned with stopping drugs, refugees and leftist ideologies emanating from Latin America. Rubio understands that America cannot be great again without the Americas being great again. If Latin America is allowed to fester and decay, then the ramifications will be felt sharply in the U.S.

When Latin American countries are strong and prosperous, they will have the money to fund law enforcement that can interdict drugs without U.S. resources being deployed toward those ends. Those Latin countries under pro-freedom leadership will also be able to put their people to work at home instead of creating the conditions that inevitably lead to migrants fleeing for greener pastures. Rubio understands the holistic nature of crafting public policy across the entire region and is operating accordingly.

As the hemisphere is remade according to the will of the Trump administration, Rubio will be remembered as the architect of policies that will come to shape entire continents. Rubio has emerged as one the most resilient figures in the MAGA movement, rising from a pariah to steadily gain the respect of an evolving GOP and then emerging in the second Trump administration to be among its most revered figures. He will almost certainly become President or Vice President someday.