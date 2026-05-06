Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann
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Full stop: if prosecutors put witnesses on the stand to say Hernández supplied radar intelligence before Honduras even had the radar, that is not a mistake. That is a prosecutorial grenade. And if seven ledgers undercutting the government’s “La JOH” theory were kept from the jury, then this trial was managed, curated, and rigged for conviction. Biden’s DOJ didn’t want truth. It wanted a trophy. Judge Castel gave them the velvet rope and the spotlight. Trump saw through it. He pardoned an American ally and exposed the rot. The more this record unfolds, the more SDNY looks like the cartel’s best storyteller.

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