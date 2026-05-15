Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is the dirty machinery of federal prosecution stripped naked. The U.S. praised Hernández for years as an anti-drug ally, then the Biden DOJ flipped the script and called the praise a cover story. Fine. Then show the proof. They did not. They brought killers, cartel men, and professional cooperators into court and built a 45-year sentence on testimony bought with freedom. Ardón, Rivera Maradiaga, Pérez, Lobo—each had motive to sing, and each sang the tune SDNY needed. When the evidence is missing and the witnesses get rewarded, America should stop calling it a conviction and start calling it lawfare.

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