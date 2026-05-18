Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This case stinks because the logic is upside down. If drug flights dropped, seizures rose, extraditions happened, and U.S. agencies praised Hernández for years, a jury should have heard it. Instead, Castel treated exculpatory evidence as proof of concealment: if Hernández fought drugs publicly, that only proved he was hiding secret trafficking. Heads they win, tails he loses. Then Honduras flips under Xiomara Castro, turns toward Beijing, and cocaine production explodes while seizures collapse. Maybe Hernández was framed because he was useful to Trump and inconvenient to Biden’s hemispheric realignment. Maybe the point was never justice. Maybe the point was Honduras.

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