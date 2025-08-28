Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Home
Notes
Chat
Shop
About
Trump Should Reschedule Cannabis On The Way To Fully Descheduling It
“If Trump makes the move to reschedule cannabis…he will be bringing Washington in line with the American people.”
  
Roger Stone
25
A Tale of Two Restaurant Chains
Spitting in the face of core customers is a major faux pas in the business world.
  
Roger Stone
23
President Trump Shatters the Foreign Policy Consensus with Diplomatic Breakthroughs
President Trump’s foreign policy approach will lay the blueprint for American foreign policy in a way in generations to come not seen since the Monroe…
  
Roger Stone
14
BINGO: Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart’s Campaigns Bankrolled by Crowley, DoD Contractor In Business with Cuban Regime
Federal Election Committee records reveal that Rep. Díaz-Balart has, in fact, received various campaign contributions from Crowley Maritime PAC over the…
  
Roger Stone
5
BINGO: Campañas de Mario Díaz-Balart financiadas por Crowley, contratista que comercia con el régimen cubano
A principios de esta semana publiqué un informe exclusivo que sacudió a la diáspora cubana de Miami, al exponer el silencio deliberado del congresista…
  
Roger Stone
International Crisis in Moldova: Political Opposition Banned, An American Detained, and a Nation on the Verge of War
The populist Make Europe Great Again (MEGA) conference in Chisinau, Moldova began with an international incident as Czech MEP Ondřej Dostál and Greek…
  
Roger Stone
10
President Trump Must Take Action to Stop Honduran President Xiomara ‘Maduro Jr’ Castro
Her regime was propped up by the Biden administration who jailed her opposition in exchange for Xiomara to continue the flow of migrants headed toward…
  
Roger Stone
16
Congresista Carlos Giménez encubre a contratista del Departamento de Defensa que opera bajo supervisión militar cubana
Estas revelaciones están sacudiendo los cimientos del establecimiento anticastrista de Miami, desafiando narrativas y alianzas mantenidas durante…
  
Roger Stone
4
Why Is Rep. Carlos Giménez Shielding a Defense Dept Contractor Operating Under Cuban Military Oversight?
These revelations are sending shockwaves through Miami’s anti-Cuban regime establishment.
  
Roger Stone
11
MAGA Should Accept Elon Musk Back Into the Fold
It is time for MAGA to mend fences with Elon Musk for the greater good of saving the country and winning the midterm elections.
  
Roger Stone
50
NO MAGA LEFT BEHIND: Former Florida House Rep. Carolina Amesty Sees Charges Dropped
Justice has finally been served in the case of former Florida State Rep. Carolina Amesty, as her 7-month long legal nightmare has officially come to a…
  
Roger Stone
14
Tom Cotton's Assault on ODNI
Cotton’s Proposal Would Cripple Tulsi Gabbard’s ODNI and Hand the Keys to the Swamp.
  
Roger Stone
79
© 2025 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture