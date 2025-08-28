Subscribe
Trump Should Reschedule Cannabis On The Way To Fully Descheduling It
“If Trump makes the move to reschedule cannabis…he will be bringing Washington in line with the American people.”
23 hrs ago
Roger Stone
58
A Tale of Two Restaurant Chains
Spitting in the face of core customers is a major faux pas in the business world.
Aug 24
Roger Stone
90
President Trump Shatters the Foreign Policy Consensus with Diplomatic Breakthroughs
President Trump’s foreign policy approach will lay the blueprint for American foreign policy in a way in generations to come not seen since the Monroe…
Aug 20
Roger Stone
109
BINGO: Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart’s Campaigns Bankrolled by Crowley, DoD Contractor In Business with Cuban Regime
Federal Election Committee records reveal that Rep. Díaz-Balart has, in fact, received various campaign contributions from Crowley Maritime PAC over the…
Aug 19
Roger Stone
51
BINGO: Campañas de Mario Díaz-Balart financiadas por Crowley, contratista que comercia con el régimen cubano
A principios de esta semana publiqué un informe exclusivo que sacudió a la diáspora cubana de Miami, al exponer el silencio deliberado del congresista…
Aug 18
Roger Stone
1
International Crisis in Moldova: Political Opposition Banned, An American Detained, and a Nation on the Verge of War
The populist Make Europe Great Again (MEGA) conference in Chisinau, Moldova began with an international incident as Czech MEP Ondřej Dostál and Greek…
Aug 18
Roger Stone
55
President Trump Must Take Action to Stop Honduran President Xiomara ‘Maduro Jr’ Castro
Her regime was propped up by the Biden administration who jailed her opposition in exchange for Xiomara to continue the flow of migrants headed toward…
Aug 14
Roger Stone
81
Congresista Carlos Giménez encubre a contratista del Departamento de Defensa que opera bajo supervisión militar cubana
Estas revelaciones están sacudiendo los cimientos del establecimiento anticastrista de Miami, desafiando narrativas y alianzas mantenidas durante…
Aug 13
Roger Stone
1
Why Is Rep. Carlos Giménez Shielding a Defense Dept Contractor Operating Under Cuban Military Oversight?
These revelations are sending shockwaves through Miami’s anti-Cuban regime establishment.
Aug 12
Roger Stone
66
MAGA Should Accept Elon Musk Back Into the Fold
It is time for MAGA to mend fences with Elon Musk for the greater good of saving the country and winning the midterm elections.
Aug 11
Roger Stone
165
NO MAGA LEFT BEHIND: Former Florida House Rep. Carolina Amesty Sees Charges Dropped
Justice has finally been served in the case of former Florida State Rep. Carolina Amesty, as her 7-month long legal nightmare has officially come to a…
Aug 8
Roger Stone
117
Tom Cotton's Assault on ODNI
Cotton’s Proposal Would Cripple Tulsi Gabbard’s ODNI and Hand the Keys to the Swamp.
Aug 1
Roger Stone
189
